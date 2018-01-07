Another new stadium? Don’t push people out of their neighborhoods

Don’t let stadium displace poor again
The Panthers’ stadium is not adequate for the new owners? No problem, Charlotte always finds the space.
First take Brooklyn, home to black businesspeople, social and civic leaders. A couple of decades later, build a stadium on the site of Good Samaritan Hospital – for years the only place “colored people” could get treatment.
Meanwhile the solid, but not nice, houses of Fourth Ward were taken over by the new gentry, and public housing in First Ward became the Garden District.
What vacancy will they find next? Maybe raze Optimist Park or Belmont; no one will care.
All this to attract a Super Bowl maybe twice before it too is inadequate.
William C. Barnes, Charlotte
Too costly to add roof to current stadium
In response to “Can’t we put a roof on BofA Stadium” (Jan 4 Forum):
Hard Rock Stadium in Miami does not have a retractable roof. They simply built a stationary canopy over most (not all) of the seating to protect it from rain and sun.
No NFL stadium has ever been retrofitted with a retractable roof. It could certainly be done, but retrofitting is more costly than designing for it in the first place, and you have to wonder if the Panthers and the city want to spend hundreds of millions to add a roof to an older stadium.
Phil Evans, Huntersville
Sessions is just upholding the law
In response to “Sessions ends policy that allowed states to legalize marijuana” (Jan. 5):
So, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions wants to uphold his oath of office and enforce federal law. What a horrible man! Why can’t he be like President Obama and just ignore the Constitution?
Todd M. Smith, Concord
Yes, but Trump has 19 accusers
In response to “Allegations aren’t a conviction” (Jan. 4 Forum):
Forum writer Kenneth Hubbard is certainly correct in that allegations are not proof of sexual assault or harassment.
However, in cases involving sexual misconduct there are rarely witnesses to corroborate incidents. And he was right that an accuser can lie and ruin another person’s life. But to what standard should we subject sexual misconduct accusations? When it’s “she said, he said” it can be very difficult. But when 19 women come forward, I think the scale of justice has been tilted.
Dennis Smith, Mooresville
Don’t expand offshore drilling
In response to “Trump acts to expand offshore drilling” (Jan. 5):
All oceans should be treated primarily as a food source, not a fossil fuel source.
Alternative energy sources should be paramount throughout the world. Fish the oceans, don’t drill, drill, drill them.
Future generations are paramount and deserve more than what is being proposed. We need courage in Washington, not puppets and fools.
Jack Bennett, Mooresville
Lawmakers shouldn’t live off taxpayers
In response to “City Council has large responsibilities” (Jan. 4 Forum):
Forum writer Gautam Bose is fooling himself if he thinks a full-time City Council with higher compensation will decrease the number of questionable candidates for the respective positions.
It would most certainly increase the number of candidates attracted to the job to basically make a living off the taxpayers.
That would invite a domino effect: full-time with a comfortable salary, plus a staff, plus benefits, plus retirement. Not a bad incentive package.
Soon it would be like some members of the Congress who keep their seats for 30 years. Once in, you can’t get them out.
Jim Beatty, Charlotte
New opioid laws hurt people like me
I know there are people abusing opioids and that these drugs need to be kept out of their hands. With coming new laws we should be able to cut the rate of abusers significantly. That’s great news.
But what about the people like me who have lupus and depend on opioid meds to be able to clean house, cook or care for family? What are we supposed to do?
Why make it so hard for us? I’m just one of thousands in the area who depend on these meds. I can’t afford to hire someone to come clean my house, bathe me or cook dinner. Does anyone have answers for us? Help us!
Stacey Childers, Claremont
