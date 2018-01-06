Task forces needed to tackle tough issues like economic mobility, failing schools

Can’t Google fixes for complex issues
In response to “Task forces aren’t helping the neediest” (Jan. 4 Opinion):
The writer is a former City Council member who serves on the Leading On Opportunity Council.
Since op-ed writer Will Miller has now declared task forces unnecessary, a failure, and only effective for building parks and art museums, I look forward to his follow-up column providing us his Google-discovered solutions to failing schools in high poverty areas, chronic homelessness, and how his strategies will address Charlotte’s economic mobility challenges.
Edwin Peacock, Charlotte
No more task forces designed for buy-in
Will Miller is correct in his assessment of the failed policies of addressing problems within CMS and other agencies.
I was a member of several of these task forces over the last decade and it became obvious that facilitators were using the Delphi technique to arrive at predetermined outcomes that would fit the narrative of the “image folks” who control our city.
Going through the process to gain “buy in” is not only unethical, but will impact the city/county for decades in terms of finances and human suffering.
It is time to use a “gap analysis” process to identify real “critical issues” and lay out a 1- to 5-year strategic plan with measurable objectives.
There is no ethical reason to continue this insanity based on poor leadership. We can do better.
Tom Davis, Charlotte
How many teachers does a stadium cost?
In response to “We need NFL more than it needs us” (Jan. 5 Opinion):
It has been obvious from the start that this new owner would need about .7 billion dollars off the hip of the taxpayers.
What adds to the aggravation is that this deal will be ballyhooed as necessary for “courting new industry,” as if the newly recruited businesses’ bone-deep discount from the tax rate paid by the rubes (that’s us) isn’t enough.
Do we have to give private sports entertainment business owners – billionaires all – both circuses and cake?
Please show the taxpayer cost of the various proposals in graphic form, with each $48,500 of the giveaway in the form of an average CMS teacher’s salary. Spare us the customary “projections” of economic impact. The Whitewater Center and the NASCAR Hall of Fame kind of ruined it for those of us with memories and calculators.
Ed Stone, Charlotte
N.C. lawmakers, act now on DACA
Our legislators talk incessantly about representing the “great state of North Carolina.” It’s time for them to demonstrate their commitments by regularizing the status of DACA recipients.
A large majority of U.S. citizens support a move in this direction, and it should be done without ties to security issues or punitive delays in the ability to gain citizenship.
Leaving this issue unresolved impacts many who depend on DACA recipients’ work and the gifts they bring to our educational institutions.
Immediate action by our legislative contingent would constitute a respectful and humane recognition of people who make our state better – and would demonstrate leadership on a national scale.
Matt Samson, Cornelius
I’m sick and tired of ‘me too’ rants
Can’t we have a new year without this recurring “me too” garbage that played over and over last year?
If you are offended by every little thing, then you really should consider keeping it to yourself. Bringing up something from 20 or 30 years ago is totally ridiculous, unless it was murder which has no statute of limitations.
I am tired of hearing about how you are offended. I’m offended by your marches and the unnecessary traffic jams they cause uptown.
I feel better already. Happy New Year.
Mike Metz, Charlotte
There is guilt where no proof exists
In response to “Allegations aren’t a conviction” (Jan. 4 Forum):
Forum writer Kenneth Hubbard simply has no understanding of the magnitude and nature of this problem.
I was 7 when a male babysitter sexually molested me. I have no proof. I was a child.
I was 15, working in a deli, when my boss asked me every weekend if I’d like to get lucky. I had no idea what that meant. I have no proof. I was a teenager.
I was 19, working at a country club, when a member asked in front of a group of men if I’d like to wrestle. My tips depended on my smile and pleasant attitude. I have no proof, but there were smirking witnesses.
You see, sir, there is guilt where no proof exists. That must be considered, too.
Tara Moore, Matthews
