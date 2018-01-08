Curriculum, not diversity, should be the focus for N.C. schools

Highlight academics more, diversity less
In response to “NC a leader in use of magnet schools for diversity, choice” (Jan. 3):
This article about magnet schools sums up the foundational epitome of why public schools are failing across the nation.
From the first paragraph to the last, there was no mention of curriculum; that is, English, arithmetic, history, vocational skills, art, music, or science.
The entire point summed up by Magnet Schools of America’s Todd Mann in his introduction – “diversity is at the heart of everything we stand for” – tells you the only thing that matters in their eyes is the color of skin.
Schooling is not about racial quotas. It’s about education, career planning, success and failure – priorities that seem to take a back seat on the bus to diversity.
Shane Hasty, Hickory
Marijuana should come with warnings
In response to “Sessions ends policy that allowed states to legalize marijuana” (Jan. 5):
Prior to 1942 it was legal for physicians to prescribe marijuana.
The reason it was stopped is that it was found that long-term use causes mental deterioration. In states that allow its use is there a warning on the label – such as with cigarettes – that long term use can pickle your brain? Do we have to wait to learn this all over again?
Dr. Christ Koconis,
Charlotte
Women shouldn’t just ‘get over it’
In response to “I'm sick and tired of ‘me too’ rants” (Jan. 7 Forum):
Mike Metz believes, like so many other men, that we women need to just get over it. This callous, dismissive way of thinking is the exact reason women feel they cannot come forward. It has nothing to do with being “offended by every little thing,” but rather everything to do with speaking up and coming to terms with the abuse.
“Me too” stands strong for holding the abusers accountable and rising above the victimization and oppression. Whether it happened last month or 30 years ago is inconsequential. Sexual assault is a life-long, life-altering, painful and demoralizing experience for any victim, and to regard it as anything less is insensitive and offensive.
Denise McDonnell,
Mooresville
But we care about the Panthers
In response to “We need NFL more than it needs us” (Jan. 5 Opinion):
Mark Washburn’s column about why Charlotte needs the NFL more than they need us omits an important factor. The Carolinas fill the TV market for the NFL between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Redskins. The people in the Carolinas love their football.
The city needs to be wise over the next several years regarding keeping the Panthers, but Smuggie Mitchell and the newcomers to City Council do not need to be encouraged to give the ranch away.
Now that the state and local tax cap has been passed by Congress, people are going to be watching even more closely on every new tax increase.
Ken Young, Charlotte
Trump doing what he said he would do
President Trump has accomplished a lot. This is despite the undermining, obstructive, fake news, negative reporting efforts of his accomplishments by the left, the Democrats, the swamp, and the mainstream media.
Of course “they” want him out of office because he is actually attempting to do what he promised he would do.
A good business principle has always been to state the problem, state what you are going to do about it, and then do it. The swamp does not know how to do this.
Howard Honeycutt,
Charlotte
Stop complaining about the new bikes
Lately, there’s been a lot of angst about how users of dockless bikeshare choose to park their bikes. It’s a problem when these bikes block a pedestrian right-of-way, especially when they impact accessibility. However, a much more frequent problem is drivers doing the same with their cars. Take a stroll down any street and observe how many people have parked their cars in a way that blocks a sidewalk (or a bike lane).
Instead of overreacting to new technology, let’s just ensure that Charlotte’s sidewalks remain clear for all users, regardless of the kinds of vehicles we’re parking.
Adam Raskoskie, Charlotte
