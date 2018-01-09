Charlotte shouldn’t invest in sparkle over substance

Never miss a local story.
Better ways to invest in Charlotte
The ancient phrase, “bread and circuses,” so clearly applies to the upcoming sale of the Panthers. So, Charlotte would never host a Super Bowl or college playoff game. I go along with those who want Charlotte to be a big boy/big girl city. But I also want our city to be known for its values, culture, and diverse population. Without hesitation, I’d trade a billion dollar stadium for major investments in all segments of our city and region. If we are only willing to invest in “bread and circuses,” we will get the decadent results of so many civilizations before us.
Sam Roberson, Fort Mill
Trump should show us, not tell us
Trump claims that he is a “stable genius.” I’ve met many very bright people in my life, and not one has ever stated how smart they are. Usually it is the idiots that want to pretend they are smart. As for stability, look at his actions and don’t listen to his words. Early morning tweets, numerous contradictions and his lies indicate that he is anything but stable. We can only hope he doesn’t start a war with North Korea before he leaves office.
Dewey Rochester, Charlotte
Are the polls accurate on DACA?
I am not so sure that the majority of Americans actually support DACA. The last election seems to indicate that grass roots America, not the sanctuaries but average America, does not support it. I support legal immigration of people who want to be Americans, not the immigration of those who ignore our laws. However, there are far too many Americans who are happy to ignore our laws.
Kenneth M. Kyzer,
Charlotte
Waiting on a brave GOP leader
President Trump has been asking “Where’s my Roy Cohn?” – but America should be asking: “Where’s our Barry Goldwater?” Senator Goldwater was the influential Republican senator who had the moral courage to defy the Republican base and tell a Republican president (Richard Nixon) that he was not fit for the job.
While Sen. Chuck Grassley has never been known for his moral courage, Lindsey Graham, for a brief moment, led us to believe that he might be capable of assuming the Goldwater role. Instead, Sen. Graham is now busy licking Trump’s golf shoes and has made it crystal clear that he, too, is no Barry Goldwater.
Sad!
Greg Carr, Cornelius
It’s nice to know someone cares
In response to “Cotham: County failing to get homeless out of bitter cold” (Jan. 7):
Hats off to Pat Cotham for showing concern and human kindness to the homeless. While she was out there handing out food and warming devices, others were in the warmth of their homes. Pat Cotham has shown what it really means to care about those less fortunate, without waiting for a wind chill factor of 10 degrees for 24 hours as a guide to help.
Lorraine Stark, Matthews
Appreciation for UNCC’s Judy Rose
In response to “Charlotte 49ers AD Rose announces retirement” (Jan. 5):
I want to add my name to the many, many appreciative folks who have been fortunate enough to know and to benefit from all that Judy Rose has done during her outstanding time at UNC Charlotte.
Not only does the 49ers record speak for itself during her tenure as athletics director, but her professionalism and class while doing her job lend credence to the importance of positive leadership in the world of college sports.
As someone who has been fortunate enough to experience the many positives that sports provide at all levels, I can attest to the fact that the Judy Roses of the world have made it all possible for the rest of us.
Jeff Beaver, Charlotte
Let’s call out misogyny in music
Women rose up en masse to support equality for women and a stop to sexual harassment, sexual assault and sexual victimization of women at Sunday night’s Golden Globes.
Will their collective protest include the rap music industry, where “songs” are loaded with lyrics that are extremely vulgar and degrading toward women, often with violent themes that victimize women?
Brad Frazier, Iron Station
