I’m down with ‘Oprah 2020,’ but can we focus on other things in the meantime?

Never miss a local story.
Don’t saturate news with ‘Oprah 2020’
Dear News Media,
I respect Oprah Winfrey and have no doubt she would be a much better president than the current one. If she should oppose him in 2020, I will definitely vote for her. For that matter, I would vote for Mortimer Snerd should he be the opponent.
However, please, please do not fill us with nothing but Oprah, Oprah, Oprah for the next 36 months.
Donald Billington,
Charlotte
Are we really surprised by Trump?
In response to “Wage hikes, bonuses for workers not widespread” (Jan. 9):
It is not surprising that the Trump administration slashed the tax rate on corporations rather than low- and middle-income Americans. It is not surprising that the Republican-passed tax overhaul failed to close the loopholes that have allowed NFL franchises to gouge the public. It is not surprising that this administration has and seemingly will take any and every step to relieve the body public of their safety, their money, and their freedom. The only shocking thing is that anyone who voted for Donald Trump expected anything different.
Josh Martin, Matthews
Addressing some DACA misconceptions
Addressing some DACA misconceptions
In response to “Are the polls accurate on DACA?” (Jan. 10 Forum):
Forum writer Kenneth Kyzer questions whether the majority of Americans support the DACA program, given the fact that Trump with his anti-immigration promises won the election. Let’s remember that it was the peculiarities of the electoral system that put Trump into power, not popular mandate. And the DACA kids did not “ignore our laws” to get here. They are blameless. If a man takes his little kid along when he robs a convenience store, does the kid go to prison too?
Pat Loepsinger,
Huntersville
Trump should stop taunting N. Korea
Yes, we have a euphemistically bigger button and the world knows we have a very big stick. It’s time for the president to discover his inner Theodore Roosevelt and speak more softly. David proved you can slay Goliath using lesser weaponry and a preemptive first strike. But he only attacked after being taunted!
Ken May, Charlotte
Both sides of the aisle wake us up
In response to “Thank you, Mr. Trump, for making my retirement better” (Jan. 5 For the Record):
Debra Efird is to be wholeheartedly congratulated on her piece about Mr. Trump’s waking her out of somnolent retirement and into a productive activist existence. For many that shaking to wakefulness was President Obama. The next president will have his effect as well. Regardless of which side of the purple hue one leans, and especially if he is in the thralldom of either, it is hoped that there are ever the folks like Ms. Efird as encouragement for him to broaden his views, hone his opinions, and take stock of his roll in the community. But at least, to wake up.
George Martin, Charlotte
Trump isn’t a ‘due process’ champion
In response to “Allegations aren’t a conviction” (Jan. 4 Forum)
I agree with Kenneth Hubbard’s sentiments about returning to a society of “innocent until proven guilty.” I also find it ironic that many Trump supporters ignore the fact it is this administration that has done more than any other to upend this bedrock of our society. One need look no further than the propensity to quickly side with accusers of Democrats, while labeling as “liars” those who accuse President Trump. Or eagerly fomenting the chant of “lock her up” without due process. Then again, intellectual honesty has been in short supply with this administration and some of its supporters.
Jon R. Moore, Charlotte
What if the ‘wall’ was our military?
The theory of a wall separating Mexico and the United States to prevent the current flood of illegal drugs and illegal immigrants is completely sound. Erecting this two thousand plus mile wall as it is currently proposed, at a cost of billions of dollars, is not at all sound and likely could not happen.
There is a simple solution to this problem. Bring home our troops from Iraq and Afghanistan, immediately if not sooner. Did we not learn anything in Vietnam and Korea? These are not our wars and we do not belong in Iraq or Afghanistan, because we can’t win anything, only lose more American soldiers.
Instead of keeping our troops there, bring them home and let those soldiers be our “wall.” I’d sleep a lot better at night.
Ken Randall, Matthews
Comments