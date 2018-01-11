Time for TPS immigrants to go home

Temporary status means just that
In response to “US ends special immigration status for 200,000 Salvadorans” (Jan. 9):
You came to the United States when we opened the border for you – temporarily.
You’ve been here for 16 years. You’ve had access to public education, reduced college tuition, and various medical and assistance programs.
During the intervening 16 years you didn’t apply to become a U.S. citizen?
Time to go home!
John Coppedge, Charlotte
Some perspective for Rep. Pittenger
U.S. Rep. Robert Pittenger’s comment that “Democrats can’t win elections, so they strategically go to liberal appointed judges to change the maps to give themselves an advantage,” gave me a good laugh. (“Court ruling leaves NC’s 2018 elections in limbo,” Jan. 11)
Let’s hope Mr. Pittenger reads the comment by Rep. David Lewis in Thursday’s editorial “The true voter fraud in North Carolina.” Lewis said the goal of the 2016 map re-drawing was “to elect 10 Republicans and 3 Democrats.” Why? “I think electing Republicans is better than electing Democrats,” Lewis said.
Reading Lewis’s words should give Mr. Pittenger some much needed perspective on the issue of gerrymandering.
Bonner Mills, Mount Holly
Taxpayers, say ‘no’ to a domed stadium
So Felix Sabates wants a new domed stadium for the Panthers? That’s nonsense.
I’m an original Carolina PSL owner, current Kansas City Chiefs season ticket holder, and live steps away from the dome in St. Louis where Stan Kroenke bought his ticket to LA and left the city for greed.
Bank of America Stadium is in great shape.
The days where taxpayers ante up for millionaires are ending. Citizens in St. Louis, a great sports town, said no to financing an MLS stadium, and Carolinians can do the same for the NFL. Enough!
Tedd Masiongale, St. Louis
Focus on class size, not stadium size
I find it disheartening to read in the Observer about the possibility of spending hundreds of millions on a new stadium while we debate and fret over the expense and value of smaller K-3 class sizes.
Spoiler alert: Smaller K-3 class size will make a positive difference.
If our choice as a state, county and city is between first-class public schools or a first-class football stadium, I hope we choose what really matters for the future of North Carolina, Mecklenburg County and Charlotte: our public schools.
David Matvey, Charlotte
Trump deserves fair news coverage
Your editorial (“Oprah for president? Crazy. Unless...” Jan. 10) implied that Donald Trump’s presidency has negatively impacted the U.S. Here’s what he has done so far in only 11 months:
He pushed for tax reduction legislation that helps the middle class.
His sanctions on North Korea caused Kim Jong-Un to seek a better relationship with South Korea.
His deployment of 59 missiles against Syria led that country to stop gassing its own citizens.
He has continued to use our military to force ISIS out of its territory.
I could name many more accomplishments, but you get the idea. Time for the Observer to give Trump some fair coverage.
Herb Corday, Charlotte
Speak up to bring an end to harassment
In response to “I’m sick and tired of ‘me too’ rants” (Jan. 7 Forum):
The writer is president of the Charlotte NOW chapter.
Those “little things” that women are offended by are not so little to her when she has carried them with her for 20 or 30 years. Women should be heard and need to know that they are not alone!
Workplace harassment must stop. That would be the best way for Forum writer Mike Metz not to have to hear about it anymore.
Cindy Thomson, Charlotte
For 15 years, he picked up your trash
For 15 years Dave Bradley, a spry 67-year-old, has walked five to 10 miles daily along the Sharon/Fairview corridor, picking up trash from roads and sidewalks, trying to make a difference.
He does not do it for exercise, but rather for peace of mind. He’s a luminary of sorts who has brought hundreds together socially through a golf group he founded, but more so through his blog, pickupyourpath.com, about his daily walks and cleanup.
Hopefully he has inspired many to do the same. Enjoy your retirement, Dave!
Jody Yates, Midland
