With critical issues at stake, our reps in Congress are getting nowhere

Congress is failing; vote them all out
The House Intelligence Committee spends more than nine hours behind closed doors eliciting little to no information from Steve Bannon regarding the Russian collusion investigation, and Democratic senators grill Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen over what President Trump may or may not have said about immigrants from African countries – all while Republicans and Democrats make no progress on important issues like DACA and the looming government shutdown.
Wake up America! Your representatives in Congress are devoted to two things: getting re-elected and gaining or maintaining control of Congress and the White House.
Critical issues of importance to the future of this country are secondary to many, if not most, members of Congress. They, both Republicans and Democrats, need to be voted out of office.
Craig Reutlinger, Charlotte
Too many religions subordinate women
In response to “Islam provides some answers for our #MeToo problems” (Jan. 17 For the Record):
Rose Hamid cites several examples purporting to show that religion protects women from misogynist behavior. But all the examples demonstrate that the world’s major religions relegate women to second-class status.
Religions that segregate women from men during worship, refuse women leadership positions, force them to cover their bodies and hair while not requiring the same of men, protect pedophiles, and treat a woman’s body as a reproductive vessel over which she may exercise no reproductive freedom, make their contributions to the #MeToo problems self-evident.
Jason Huber, Charlotte
Democratic Party has disappointed me
After 40 years as a registered Democrat, I have been let down by the DNC.
The constant flow of lies from the DNC about our president are unfortunate for the party.
While pretending to care about African-Americans and illegal immigrants to get their vote, the DNC thrives on disruption of progress.
I didn’t leave the Democratic party, it left me.
Don Griffin, Monroe
Face reality on Russian emails
Those who refuse to admit that the Russian release of anti-Hillary emails influenced the election insist there is no evidence the emails caused anyone to vote against her, as if the only proof would be that someone physically forced folks to vote for Donald Trump.
There appears to be a complete avoidance on their part, or lack of knowledge, about how Marketing 101 works.
All those advertisements that try to convince us to purchase products we don’t need, or those negative political ads paid for by various parties or special interests, must be a gross waste of money as they have no influence on our attitudes in any way. Right?
Mark Selleck, Waxhaw
How to prevent another Trump
Anyone who respects evidence can clearly see that Donald Trump is unfit to hold the most important office on Earth.
How do “We, The People” regain our rightful authority and avoid this catastrophe ever again? I propose a 28th Amendment to the Constitution:
Section 1: Candidates for U.S. president shall accept an evaluation by a panel of psychiatric professionals approved by the American Psychiatric Association, or an equal body, to ensure the candidate has no significant personality disorders.
Section 2: Candidates for U.S. president shall make public all tax returns and any other significant financial documents.
Tom Rafferty, Charlotte
I’m thankful we didn’t elect Clinton
I wonder when the liberal biased media, the left-wing Democrats, and certain GOP members are going to face the fact that President Trump is doing exactly what the voters elected him to do.
After eight years of Obama doing his best to destroy our country and Constitution, we were not going to elect the greedy, lying, career free-loading Hillary Clinton to finish the job. Thank God.
Cliff Passons, Charlotte
Pondering, picking up roadside trash
Yes, Dave Bradley certainly deserves acclaim. (“For 15 years he picked up your trash,” Jan. 12 Forum)
I pick up trash frequently in my neighborhood (a semi-rural road) and as I do I always wonder at the vast number of ignorant people who seem determined to bury our beautiful towns, states and country under a veritable mountain of trash.
Tom Hunter, Concord
