Amid gun debate, don’t ignore public safety failures

Biggest issue in Florida wasn’t guns
In response to “Questions for both sides of the gun debate” (March 4 Viewpoint):
Thanks for printing Mike Gatto’s excellent enumeration of America’s gun debate positions.
It seems the key point in the Florida shooting was why multiple layers of public safety employees totally failed to intercede when given the opportunity.
Jonathan Hoin, Charlotte
Regulate gun sales instead of ownership
Even if we all agreed that everyone has the right to bear arms, the Constitution does not guarantee the right to sell guns, or to mail guns, or to sell bullets or bump stocks or high-capacity magazines.
Perhaps this is the direction “gun control” should take: make it illegal to “sell or distribute” AR-15s, cop-killer bullets, high-capacity magazines, bump stocks, or any other weapons-related materials that exceed a reasonable right to arms used for hunting or self protection. Even the right-wing dominated Supreme Court would have a hard time saying that the Constitution protects the right to sell these things.
Michael Ham, Matthews
Who is making gun policies in the U.S.?
Who decides how much firepower a private citizen can own? Congress? The president? The Supreme Court? No, apparently it’s Wayne LaPierre, just as the founding fathers intended.
Arnie Grieves, Charlotte
CIAA violence is no surprise
It’s that time of the year when basketball enthusiasm is kicked up another notch. Various tournaments are on the schedule including the CIAA in Charlotte. Unfortunately, history will almost guarantee gun violence in uptown at some point. Wait ... never mind, it’s already happened.
Floyd Prophet, Kannapolis
CIAA should stay in Charlotte
I hope the CIAA will remain in Charlotte for a good many more years. It adds an excitement to our button-down-collared image of uptown, and it brings needed funds and jobs to the Charlotte area.
I think the parties generated by the CIAA that are scattered around Charlotte are a good thing, be they sanctioned by CIAA or not.
And yes, there have been problems in the past, but in any large gathering of people, there are bound to be some bad apples. So do you throw away the entire barrel because of a few bad ones? No!
The City Council and other organizations should work at keeping the CIAA in Charlotte.
Augie E. Beasley, Charlotte
Toll road delays have an easy fix
In response to “Tolls roads magnify a growing divide” (March 2 Forum):
To the writer who thinks that toll roads make poor, minimum-wage fast food servers late for work and possibly fired: Are you serious? Here’s a fix that won’t cost anyone a penny: leave five minutes early. You must be a product of the “participation ribbon” generation. It never learned personal responsibility.
Judy Proulx, Fort Mill
Blame the parents, not McDonald’s
In response to “McDonald’s PR stunt ignores the real problem” (March 4 Viewpoint):
McDonald’s is no different than any other company in this country – it tries to find a unique way to market its products. Sure, a lot of its food is unhealthy. But the weak-kneed columnist tries to put all of the blame on corporate America when in fact she should look in the mirror for the problem. Just say no.
Kenny Colbert, Huntersville
Can we keep Billy Graham Blvd. clean?
I am a frequent traveler on Billy Graham Blvd. This thoroughfare was never tidier than the week following Dr. Graham’s death. To whoever is responsible for the appearance of this important gateway to Charlotte, please maintain this stretch of road with routine mowing and trash removal.
Brooke S. Dickson,
Charlotte
Here’s my hard line on supporting Trump
In response to “Conservatives, what is your hard line?” (Feb. 28 Forum):
Forum writer Michael Mosley wants to know where the line is drawn that would cause Trump supporters to withdraw their support. Implicit in his question is his apparent belief that Trump is a buffoon and a boor who frequently tweets and speaks garbage before his brain is in gear.
The simple answer is that the line has been crossed when Trump adopts the policies of his predecessor.
Craig A. Reutlinger,
Charlotte
