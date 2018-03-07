Critics of video visits ignore how bad jail visits used to be

Video visits are an improvement in jails
In response to “Inmates get more video visits, but critics say that’s still not enough” (March 1):
Dialogue about jail visits does not paint an accurate picture of previous visitation at the jail. Times and days were limited. Visitors and inmates were separated by glass and speaking through a phone. There was no real privacy. With the new video visits, family members can gather and sing happy birthday; children can show art work to Mom or Dad; the inmate can get a feeling of home. Inmates get two free visits a month.
It is contact with loved ones that is important, not whether they are talking at the jail or from home. I believe video visits actually makes visitation easier for the family and friends.
I do not think the cost savings for the taxpayer and the safety of the deputies is detrimental to the inmates.
Valerie Davis, Charlotte
If the good guys really all had guns
The NRA is right, a good guy with a gun is the best defense against a bad guy with a gun. Let’s face it, our country has reverted back to the time of the old Wild West. Therefore, all teachers, janitors, and administrators in our schools should be armed with an AR-15. Students should be armed with, at least, a Glock .380.
Only when everyone – ministers in churches, clerks in stores, and so on – is armed as well as the bad guys, will we be safe from gun violence.
Chuck Kelly, Charlotte
Charge for tweets, shut down the trolls
Internet Trolls are sending thousands of fake tweets? There is an easy solution. It costs nothing to send these tweets. Charge a penny a tweet, or a tenth of a cent. All that garbage will disappear.
Jim Williams, Charlotte
Great local perspective on tariffs
In response to “At last, a president to stop China’s cheating” (March 6 For the Record):
Kudos to Frank Dowd IV. Finally, a business owner who understands the importance of tariffs and the impact of trade policies on American businesses. His detailed explanation of the struggles of Charlotte Pipe and Foundry should be an eye opener for other business owners.
We should all remember the profitable textile and furniture businesses of North Carolina that were sent overseas. President Trump’s policies will allow America to rebuild our industries and keep America self-sufficient.
Rebecca Little, Shelby
Trump is unwise to enter trade war
While Frank Dowd is right to criticize China, especially for its theft of intellectual property, China will be largely unaffected by the steel and aluminum tariffs, so Trump’s actions do nothing to address the underlying problem.
Trump’s reckless decision will only harm key allies, whose assistance we will need to address China’s trade practices. It will also embolden enemies and damage the U.S. economy. Surely, Mr. Dowd is astute enough to admit that trade wars are neither good nor easy to win.
Nathan Stowe, Charlotte
Be consistent on religious advocacy
In response to “What is missing in our classrooms” (March 7 Forum):
Just curious – under the heading of “hastily and unwisely abandoned principles” to which a Forum writer believes the country should return, I wonder whether he would headline #4 (keeping the Sabbath day holy), or #9 (bearing false witness), or perhaps #10 (coveting anything belonging to your neighbor). The energetic enforcement of any of those might well impede the smooth functioning of the American economy.
Those who pine for the Ten Commandments very rarely mean all ten.
Ralph W. Milligan,
Charlotte
Trump doesn’t follow the Commandments
In response to “What is missing in our classrooms” (March 7 Forum):
The irony is not lost on me that many who place the blame for society’s woes on not having the Ten Commandments in our public schools were more than willing to elect a president who has spent his entire life violating those creeds, with a heavy emphasis on adultery, stealing (not paying contractors), bearing false witness and coveting.
Barry Jordan, Charlotte
Billy Graham doesn’t need new holiday
In response to “An honor Billy Graham wouldn’t want” (March 7 Opinion):
There already is a holiday for Billy Graham. It’s called Sunday.
Terrence McFadden,
Charlotte
