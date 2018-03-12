Unlike other marches, pro-life prayer walk was peaceful

Pro-life prayer walk was peaceful and safe
In response to “Keep the peace at Charlotte abortion clinic” (March 11 Opinion):
I participated in Saturday’s “Prayer Walk” (not a protest). There is a code of conduct everyone in the walk agrees to abide. We stay on the sidewalk, walking two-by-two. Safety is taken care of by volunteers who halt the walkers to let cars have right-of-way. We are in prayer and not shouting as we walk, even though there are people yelling at us and trying to bait us into reacting.
Compare this walk with other marches where there are property destruction, litter and violence. Pro-life is held to a different standard.
I will continue to pray for the lives of unwanted babies. I will continue to support groups who materially help women who choose life at the gates of the abortion mills.
Ann Marie Lloyd,
Charlotte
An abortion clinic prayer story
Taylor Batten’s opinion piece about the abortion clinic on Latrobe Drive triggered a memory for me.
Once when I was praying in front of the clinic, a car stopped suddenly. Inside the car were two women, one on her way to get an abortion. The reason they stopped was to let a goose and a line of tiny baby goslings make it safely across the road. The irony was not lost on me – that this mother-to-be was much more concerned about not harming these tiny baby geese than she was about ending the life of the child growing inside her.
Lissa Tipple, Charlotte
Abortion should be safely accessible
Going to an abortion clinic should be as simple as walking into your neighborhood supermarket. Unfortunately, it is not. Protesters in Charlotte are making it very difficult for women to enter the Preferred Women’s Health Center. Safety should be a top priority for all who enter the health center.
To achieve this, the city should adopt a special police patrol to make sure freedom of choice by a woman is not obstructed by freedom of speech.
Lorraine Stark, Matthews
Arming trained teachers is possible
In response to “Teachers like me should be armed” (March 11 Forum):
Kudos to Melissa Evans for explaining that not all good teachers are cut from the same mold. My wife is also an exceptional teacher, but she is the last person that should be handling a firearm – and that’s OK.
The people who rave about inclusion need to be celebrating and using diversity throughout all walks of life rather than condemning and restricting it.
The president never said anything about arming all teachers – only the few that can handle it will do.
David Gerard, Terrell
Duke values CEO over customers
In response to “Duke CEO sees 55% jump in compensation” (March 10):
I am so glad that the CEO of Duke Energy received a 55 percent pay increase. Meanwhile a large percentage of elderly struggled to pay their power bill last month on a fixed income.
Twenty-one million dollars? Come on, millions will not make that in a lifetime of working, me included.
Harvey Fisher, Charlotte
Trump sets a bad example for children
I have four grandchildren, ages two through six. Our entire family has worked diligently to teach each of them to respect everyone, particularly those in positions of authority. When they hear the president of the United States direct profanity toward someone else, as he did recently in Pennsylvania, we struggle to explain to them why this behavior is taking place, or why it’s acceptable in any form or fashion. This situation provided us with a “teachable moment” we just weren’t trained to adequately execute.
Shame on Donald Trump for this display of destructive and senseless behavior. He continues to adversely affect innocent lives in ways that cannot be justified, regardless of one’s political orientation or affiliation. It’s called common decency, or the lack thereof.
Ray Brayboy, Myrtle Beach
I feel press secretary Sanders’ pain
I’d love to hear poor White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders say, “Y’know, life’s too short; I’m outta here.”
Kay Slane, Charlotte
