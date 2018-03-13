What does Betsy DeVos know about gun regulations?

DeVos wrong to lead safety commission
What sense does it make to have an education secretary in charge of a commission dealing with gun regulations? To focus on safety in schools is too narrow if that is the intent. The shootings at Pulse nightclub, the church in Texas and the Las Vegas concert were worse in terms of body count.
Why not choose someone in law enforcement or in mental health since that is a focus? Oh, right, Trump made the appointment, so little thought or logic went into the selection. A true expert on the issue would likely make recommendations this president will not like since they will not agree with NRA ideology.
Kent Rhodes, Charlotte
Consumers have the power on guns
We need economic pressure, market pressure and a consumer voice to rid our country of the AR-15.
We need to expose and protest the assault weapon industry. We have to demand transparency in this dark industry, putting names to the companies and individuals who are a part of the supply chain producing assault weapons and accessories.
We take the power back and we change the course.
Similar to companies recently backing out of NRA contracts and relationships, we find the courage and we act to eliminate assault weapons.
Jennifer Ward, Charlotte
What’s the reason for MLK criticism?
In response to “MLK drawn into debate over NC’s Confederate monuments” (March 10):
“If the Confederate statues have to be removed because they offend some people, the King ones should be as well because they offend some of us,” argues Roger Dale Williams of Graham in a comment to members of the N.C. Historical Commission.
A dark embrace of white supremacy is the only possible inspiration for comments expressing offense at Martin Luther King’s demands for equality and his extraordinary commitment to using non-violent means to achieve it.
Or is it?
I actually hope that such reactions are rooted in something else entirely: a piercing guilt at every mention of King’s name or reproduction of his likeness.
John Deem, Mooresville
Davidson cemetery deserves police help
In response to “Headstones smashed after car plows through Davidson cemetery” (March 11):
Thank you for covering the story about the destructive incident in the Christian Aid Society cemetery in Davidson. Whether it was the act of a drunk who was lost or a deliberate hate crime, it was a violation of property and human spirits. That graveyard is sacred space, for those whose family members and friends are buried there and for others.
There are a number of questions and suspicions that arise from your report and the Davidson Police report. This is the time for the Davidson Police to build trust in the black community by dedicated and prompt attention to bringing the perpetrator of this crime to justice. I hope you will continue to follow and report this story.
Patty Levering, Davidson
Women deserve dignity at clinics
In response to “Keep the peace at Charlotte abortion clinic” (March 11 Opinion):
I was pleased to see the opinion piece in the Charlotte Observer regarding abortion protests. While there are local clinics available, patients have to walk through a barrage of harassment, intimidation and shame from anti-choice protesters. As a clinic volunteer, I have witnessed young women reduced to tears walking through this gauntlet – being called a “murderer,” a “child abuser” and told they will “burn in Hell.”
In Charlotte, this assault on autonomy and emotional health is literally amplified, as protesters are allowed to use microphones and speakers to project their messages into the clinic. All patients deserve safety and dignity as they access care that they have decided they need. We must continue to speak out against extremism in our midst and take steps to protect our vulnerable citizens.
Leila Lyons Forbes,
Charlotte
If talking abortion, talk prevention
Three letters to the editor about dealing with unwanted pregnancies. Not one word about preventing them in the first place.
What is that old adage about locking the barn door after the horse is stolen?
Ted Lucas, Charlotte
