On toll lanes, take a page from private equity’s playbook

When toll lanes fail, buy back the project
In response to “I-77 toll-lane group pans discount idea” (March 16):
After reading the latest report on the progress of the advisory committee regarding what to do with the I-77 toll lanes, we should take a page from private equity’s playbook.
Let’s complete the project, open the toll lanes, then let the project fail as have other toll roads that Cintra managed. Then, we buy it back from bankruptcy for cents on the dollar. Faster and cheaper.
Never miss a local story.
Robert Beaven, Weddington
Atrium is trying to deceive the public
In response to “Atrium Health spat spills into public view” (March 15):
Atrium said in a memo to its employees that it has developed “an improved model for providing anesthesiology services that reduces patient costs while maintaining safe, high-quality care.”
I don’t know the nickels and dimes of it, but rest assured that the reduced patient costs reduce insurance company costs and enrich the millions-plus bonus pool for the executives.
Do I care? Well, I care when the wool is being pulled over the eyes of the public and employees to gain sympathy and submission.
Dee Bujalski, Waxhaw
Protect women at abortion clinics
In response to Taylor Batten “Keep the peace at Charlotte abortion clinic” (March 13 Opinion):
I’d like to thank Taylor Batten for the insightful editorial on tensions at Charlotte’s abortion clinics.
As he notes, there are “two sides firmly convinced they are each on superior moral ground.” However, the fact remains that abortion is a safe and legal procedure. The City of Charlotte needs to ensure that women are protected when they seek care.
Allowing amplified sound, physical threats, and uneven enforcement of local ordinances puts those seeking care in jeopardy.
I urge City Council to take whatever steps are necessary to ensure that women are not needlessly harassed while pursuing their right to make their own health care choices, including the right to an abortion.
Kristen Moyer, Charlotte
Guns aren’t the issue, insufficient security is
Guns aren’t the issue, insufficient security is
My heart aches for everyone killed or injured by gunfire. Still, there has to be a better solution than disarming U.S. citizens.
Unless someone pulls the trigger, a gun doesn’t do anything, proving that the guns aren’t the problem. Inadequate security is the problem.
We should work to improve security, instead of disarming American citizens.
C.G. Good, Conover
Boycott stores that are pawns of NRA
There is a sickness in America, and it hides in plain sight.
At one of our major grocery stores I counted 27 publications glorifying guns and/or gun culture, and only three celebrating a quest for knowledge about our world or universe. At a second chain I counted 19 publications glorifying guns and three celebrating life and knowledge.
I expressed my disappointment to the managers and emailed corporate. Until we all do something, the big corporations will continue to spit on decency as long as there is a profit.
CVS gave up the profits from cigarette sales because they understood it was the right thing to do.
It’s time for a consumer boycott of stores that continue to be pawns of the NRA.
Michael L. Ham, Matthews
Find middle ground to reduce gun deaths
I realize there are loud voices on each side of the gun control issue, and the loudest also seem to be the most extreme.
Consider the voices of the many in the middle, where compromise can be found and where we do something to reduce the violence in our country.
I realize nothing we do will remove the risk of this violence, but I believe it is in our power to make changes to at least reduce the loss.
I am not asking to get rid of all guns. What I’m asking is for you to consider reasonable and rational steps that may reduce the likelihood of these catastrophic tragedies.
Jessica Henkel, Huntersville
Heartfelt thanks for Hawking cartoon
My heartfelt thanks to cartoonist Kevin Siers for the beautiful dedication to Stephen Hawking, our world’s modern day scientist. (March 15 Opinion).
Diane Roth, Fresno, Calif.
Comments