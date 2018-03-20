Trump’s death penalty call is directed at the wrong culprit

Start at the source of opioid abuse
In response to “Trump wants dealers executed” (March 20):
If the President wants to execute drug dealers, perhaps he should start with the CEOs of the pharmaceutical companies who pump out opioids, and the doctors who over-prescribe them. It’s far easier to imagine persecuting sleazy drug dealers than white-collar businessmen, but it’s necessary to go to the source.
Tom Cotter, Davidson
Never miss a local story.
Trump’s successes are surface level
In response to “President is reviving the national spirit” (March 18 Forum):
The GDP will grow – thanks to inflation from unfunded tax cuts that will provide little stimulus.
“Now Hiring” signs are out during historically low unemployment. Unfortunately, many of them are to replace low-wage workers who have fled real or expected actions against themselves or their families.
Meanwhile, we’re extracting hydrocarbons at cut-rate prices to be burned immediately and turned into global-warming carbon dioxide. If left in the ground, they will be more valuable in the future as feedstock for high-tech materials that will have generations of life.
A president’s responsibility is to make hard choices that may not be appreciated or supported now but will help everyone today and for many tomorrows.
William C. Barnes,
Charlotte
Don’t downplay the role of guns
While there are multiple reasons for our significant gun death problem in America, the rampant existence of guns is indeed a cause. It perturbs me when people say it is not a gun problem.
The majority of surveyed Americans want background checks on all sales and elongated waiting periods. With almost two-thirds of our gun deaths suicides, the waiting period will help. We should also track gun deaths, which Congress has prevented the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from doing, which would help us understand what initiatives are working.
Keith Wilson, Charlotte
Cartoon downplays teens’ gun concerns
In response to Nate Beeler’s cartoon: (March 19):
To connect the teenage students against gun violence to the drivers who text and drive is a bit over the top. These teens have a real concern regarding their (and our) safety and are trying to get lawmakers to come up with some common sense gun regulations.
Many people text and drive, and obviously they pose a danger. But to insinuate that teenagers are not concerned with this problem is insulting, and has nothing to do with gun violence. I personally see many more adults with their phones in their face while driving than I see teenagers. Two separate issues; let’s keep it that way.
Susan Griffis, Hickory
Tiny houses are a promising idea
In response to “The big picture on tiny houses” (March 20 Opinion):
Thank you for pointing out the flaws in scrapping tiny houses. This might be the “way” to have economically, generationally and racially mixed neighborhoods. What an idea!
Add some truly sensible regulations and affordable housing or workforce housing could exist almost anywhere. It would certainly be possible to design housing that fits in architecturally with the area where it is nestled!
Supporting ideas like tiny houses help the faithful put their city where their values are housed.
Sherry Williams, Charlotte
Democrats were all talk on DACA
In response to “Discover your Dreamer story” (March 2):
Observer columnist Matt Olin accuses President Trump of holding Dreamers hostage but ignores President Obama’s promise to implement “comprehensive immigration reform” in his first year as president.
Instead of a legal immigration bill, Obama created DACA. Obama was cruel and heartless to make illegals believe this solved the problem.
With Congressional majorities, Democrats passed healthcare without reading bills. Why not Dreamer legislation? Simple: Democrats want issues, not solutions.
Trump proposed common-sense immigration reform based upon four pillars. DACA provides legal status. Trump proposes a Dreamer path to citizenship.
Another pillar is border security featuring a wall with a “big gate,” not Olin’s “closed borders.”
Bruce Moline, Charlotte
Comments