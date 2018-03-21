Fear is getting in the way of real gun solutions

Get past the rhetoric on guns
In response to “Guns aren't the issue, insufficient security is” (March 19 Forum):
I question the logic of Forum writer C.G. Good, who analyzes the gun violence epidemic in our society by arguing that “unless someone pulls the trigger, a gun doesn’t do anything, proving that the guns aren’t the problem.”
Applying Good’s logic, one could also argue that unless someone uses them, drugs (controlled substances) don’t do anything, proving that drugs aren’t a problem.
Never miss a local story.
Good’s faulty logic might be excused but for the bloody reality that easy access to lightweight assault weapons, which accommodate quick-change clips of 20 to 30 rounds each are an unquestionable component of our societal problem, regardless of how you otherwise name or define it. And it’s one that we can control if we can just get past the fear-mongering rhetoric of the Wayne LaPierre types.
Geoffrey A. Planer,
Gastonia
Restrict ammunition instead of guns
In the continuing gun debates, ammunition sales are seldom mentioned. Guns are useless without ammo, just as cars can’t run without fuel.
Why not require proof of gun registration, along with personal ID as the registrant, as requisite for purchase of ammunition for the same class/model gun? This would disable the purchase of ammunition for unregistered, illegal or stolen guns, or unauthorized use of registered guns, while allowing legal owners to proceed without any more of an inconvenience or restriction than being carded to buy a drink, showing license and registration as requested while driving a car, or signing in to vote.
This could render the illegal use of guns null to some extent without impugning anyone’s legal rights.
Bill Runyan, Newland
Support the tiny house movement
In response to “The big picture on tiny houses” (March 20 Opinion):
Kudos to Billy Maddalon for his support of the tiny house movement. Kevin Young is a visionary and should be supported and encouraged in his endeavors.
Tiny houses are the perfect solution to affordable housing; they are clean, efficient, modern, sunny houses built on cement slabs. They are not 200 square foot portable houses. What a great answer for baby boomers who would like to leave a smaller carbon footprint and at the same time make retirement more affordable.
Ellen Myers, Charlotte
We can’t accept culture of lying
In response to “White lies to real lies is a slippery slope” (March 17 Opinion):
Rabbi Judy Schindler exposes the dangers of lying, particularly from high-ranking government officials. We must fully face the damage to our society of perpetuating a lying culture by allowing untruths to go unchecked. Lasting friendships, strong marriages and, indeed, our system of laws and our democracy are based on trust. Truth matters.
“Bearing false witness” breaks one of the Ten Commandments for good reason. Yet, is it now acceptable to protect oneself by slandering others? Undermining our institutions? Calling accurate news “fake”? Continuously repeating lies until people believe them, despite clear evidence otherwise?
Let’s stand together to denounce lies, to speak truth, to preserve our democracy!
Louise Woods, Charlotte
Democrats tried on immigration reform
In response to “Democrats were all talk on DACA” (March 21 Forum):
Forum writer Bruce Moline does not seem to have a very good memory. He seems to have forgotten that in 2013 the Senate, under the Obama administration, passed a comprehensive immigration package. The vote was 68-32 with many Republicans crossing over to vote with Democrats. Unfortunately it got stalled in the House and died.
As for what sort of immigration package Trump wants, it is hard to know. He said he would “take the heat” and to just “bring me something to sign.” He then changed his mind as he so often does.
Laura Reich, Matthews
My residential street isn’t a speedway
I live on the famous “race track,” Sadie Drive. If people would allow more time they wouldn’t have to fly over the speed bump.
I have a number of parts that have fallen off your trucks and cars as you fly over. The thing of it is we have many children playing on this street, and we have deer crossing all the time. Would you like to hit one of them?
If you take a life you will never forget it.
Barbara Snow, Matthews
Comments