Stop social engineering, let towns control their schools

Matthews, Mint Hill should have control
In response to “Matthews school idea: Town pride or prejudice?” (March 22):
Thank goodness for concerned representation like N.C. Rep. Bill Brawley’s. Charter schools for Matthews and Mint Hill are a wonderful idea for allowing our towns to have local control over the education of local children.
Enough already. Stop all the demographic studies and constant reassignment.
Spend the money wasted on social engineering ploys and busing students all over the county on reading, writing and arithmetic.
Marty Pearsall, Mint Hill
Fortify schools? No, limit guns instead
In response to “CMS leader says he wants $9 million to fortify schools” (March 22):
Nine million to turn our schools into armed forts?
Please! I am 84. When I was in school that protection was not needed.
What has changed?
The availability of assault weapons. Get rid of them.
Walter Saville, Charlotte
I say ‘no way’ to transit tax increase
In response to Our View “Double Mecklenburg’s half-cent transit tax” (March 18 Editorial):
I say “no way” to doubling the transit tax.
Those of us who live in the Lake Norman area will more than likely never see a train. But we will more than likely be saddled with a very expensive toll road which will not alleviate traffic.
I’m paying enough for no transit help so I am totally opposed to more taxes.
Perry Hayes, Cornelius
Too early to sound transit tax drumbeat
The editorial board says an increased transit tax would be insufficient to accomplish all CATS wants to do in the next decade.
In addition, the board cited the estimate of $6 billion to build out what CATS believes should happen. The range cited by CATS in its communications has been $5 to $7 billion, which more likely will come in closer to $8 billion before it is finished.
It seems irresponsible to begin a campaign to double the transit tax knowing it will be insufficient to accomplish CATS’s goals. Let’s wait until there is a comprehensive and rational plan to pay for everything before starting the drumbeat for higher taxes.
Bill Rice, Charlotte
South Boulevard is a danger to drivers
I’ve been asking NCDOT for many months about the deplorable condition of South Boulevard between I-485 and Westinghouse Boulevard and when a serious repaving job will begin.
The last message I received from DOT said this particular section “might be” looked at in the next five years. In five years the condition will deteriorate to impossible to drive on.
For simple, plain safety reasons how about fixing something before there is a serious wreck? The road surface hasn’t been touched for no-one-knows how long and its present condition is dangerous for cars and other vehicles.
Jon Schuller, Charlotte
I’m fed up; too many pols lack integrity
In response to “Tillis, NC Republicans paid $345K to data firm now banned from Facebook” (March 21):
President Trump calls to congratulate Putin.
N.C. Sen. Thom Tillis and the N.C. GOP pay Cambridge Analytica $345,000, and our own Rep. Patrick McHenry pays Cambridge $15,000 for “polling and research.”
What is wrong with us?
Why do we stay silent when too many leaders demonize our republic and accept money from lobbyists and so-called political agencies, not to advance our welfare or the security of our democracy but to sustain their political finances and egos. I am sick and tired! I am angry!
Whether Democrat or Republican is not important. We are Americans who desperately need statesmen of integrity and moral character. We must read, listen and act!
Nancy Payne, Belmont
Limit D.C. lawmakers to one 4-year term
On his radio show this week, former Gov. Pat McCrory said most politicians spend one-half of their time raising funds for their next election.
If this is the case, we only get two years of “work” from a four-year term.
This is the best argument for a single, four-year term for all members of Congress and the president. With no re-election or political career to worry about, perhaps some real accomplishments can be made.
Ed Carlson, Charlotte
