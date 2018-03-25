Sorry I voted for some on Matthews town board

Tone of Matthews board disconcerting
In response to “Matthews school idea: town pride or prejudice?” (March 22):
Sometimes it is embarrassing to have a Matthews address. Regrettably, I voted for some of these town council members. All parents want their children to go to good schools.
Ann Fields, Matthews
Never miss a local story.
I get why some don’t want any part of CMS
Rep. Bill Brawley is spot-on allowing Matthews and Mint Hill to create their own charter schools.
CMS schools are not where some folks want to send their children because too much attention is focused on busing and political correctness.
Parents want neighborhood schools and a safe environment so teachers can teach and students can learn. Crack down hard on discipline and maybe families will re-evaluate CMS, and the erosion of bright, young students will stop.
Jim Cherry, Charlotte
Give UNCC fare deal to low-income riders
In response to “After a decade of planning, Charlotte’s light-rail extension finally opens” (March 16) and related articles:
One of the chief purposes of public transportation is to decrease pollution.
I applaud the $25 a semester deal CATS offers to UNC Charlotte students. What about offering the same deal to low-income people who participate in the food stamp program?
Caroline Love Myers, Charlotte
On opioids, first tackle root causes
In response to “Trump wants dealers executed” (March 20):
There are two root causes that need to be considered before we start putting people to death for dealing opioids.
First, Afghanistan is where a vast majority of the opiates come from. Let’s look at stopping this.
Second, let’s work on regulating the medical community to better control how doctors prescribe these addictive pain killers. And let’s develop a better system to track prescriptions individuals obtain from one or multiple doctors.
Drug dealers are a bad lot and are not to escape penalty, but we must look at the bigger picture, Mr. President.
Christine Turner, Charlotte
Gerrymandering damages elections
Having the majority party or incumbent participate in drawing district lines to ensure their job security damages the legitimacy of our elections and our democracy.
It invites corruption and gridlock. It prevents people who would make good legislators from running for office. It prevents moderate bipartisan districts from existing.
Politically biased maps should be overturned in court and an independent bipartisan redistricting commission must be established to get rid of gerrymandering.
Tina Belmaggio, Cary
President wants his way; U.S. will suffer
He fires high-level personnel if they don’t agree with him. They leave on a regular basis because they can’t agree with his logic or lack of control and focus.
He calls to congratulate the Communist leader in China, recently declared China’s lifelong leader.
He congratulates Putin after another flawed election, despite advisers telling him not to.
But it took four days before President Trump called to congratulate the newly elected German chancellor.
Trump has made it clear that he is going to run this office, and unfortunately this country, his way. Look at his life: business and personal failures, lying, cover-ups, payoffs.
America, the light we see is a fast approaching train. We better do something now!
Ken Currence, Charlotte
Video games have become a scapegoat
Video games have become a scapegoat
Many politicians have used violent video games as a scapegoat for gun violence.
When looking at the U.S. alone, the correlation seems very strong, as Americans on average spend more on video games than average and the U.S. has higher gun violence rates than many countries.
However, Japan, which spends the most on video games globally, also has some of the lowest gun violence rates.
In fact, the global correlation between video games and violence is negative. Politicians cannot oversimplify such a nuanced issue.
Max Nemecek, Charlotte
Comments