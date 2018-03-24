Spend on more school psychologists, not to turn schools into fortresses

Fortify schools by hiring counselors
In response to “CMS leader says he wants $9 million to fortify schools” (March 22):
The state of the mental health of our children is reaching crisis level. Schools are severely lacking when it comes to mental health support.
Reports of a 5-year-old slapping and kicking a teacher or a third grader throwing chairs and screaming obscenities are more than just “bad behavior.” It’s a cry for help and teachers aren’t equipped to deal with these issues.
Superintendent Clayton Wilcox, please put that $9 million toward additional psychologists and counselors. I’m more concerned with the danger inside the school rather than what’s outside.
Laura Shirazi, Charlotte
Watch your words; set example for kids
In response to “Matthews school idea: Town pride or prejudice?” (March 22):
Can we not discuss our differences without resorting to language that includes “talk of a nuclear option and holding guns to each other’s heads”?
Some might argue that these are just words, but the powerful images they create lead to alarm and anger, not to effective problem solving.
We want our kids to use clear language and keep cool heads when they disagree with others. Surely, we adults can do this as well.
Meg Houlihan, Charlotte
Charlotte must do more to curb poverty
Since the year 2000, Charlotte has had an increase in poverty. The current poverty rate in Charlotte is 15.8 percent.
With over 40 corporations located uptown, there should be a decrease in poverty. Local corporations and businesses should be willing to help people who cannot support themselves financially.
Charlotte can afford to invest in well-kept homes for the homeless and programs that help guide them into careers.
If there is money to build light-rail lines and fancy homes, there is enough money to eradicate poverty in Charlotte.
Joshua Ryant, Charlotte
Income inequality and local CEO pay
Anyone concerned with social justice and the cost of income inequality on society should be paying attention to the pay packages of Charlotte CEOs and the actions of their boards, particularly those that accept public funds and get large tax breaks.
Duke Energy’s CEO received $21.4 million in total compensation, 175 times more than average Duke employees. Now the utility has requested state approval to raise rates.
Nonprofit Atrium Health’s top 10 executives earned at least $1.2 million each in total compensation. Some earned more than $2.3 million.
Medicaid-backed Cardinal Innovation’s lavish spend culture happened on County Commissioner George Dunlap’s watch; he remains on the company’s board.
Maybe if CEOs and their boards had courageous leadership, those most affected by income inequality would have some hope.
Scott Bryan, Charlotte
N.C. must better equip prison guards
In response to “Panel hashes out fixes for prison staffing crisis” (March 23):
It’s no wonder that N.C. prisons are understaffed.
A guard’s only defense is a can of mace and/or a baton? You couldn’t pay me enough.
There has to be a better way. Guards could be on elevated platforms and armed, out of reach from the prison population.
Steve Lamb, Charlotte
It’s not about disarming Americans
In response to “Guns aren’t the issue, insufficient security is” (March 19 Forum):
Unless I am mistaken, what’s at issue is raising the age limit to purchase a firearm and limiting the sale of assault-type weapons (which I see no need for in the civilian sector).
To me this has nothing to do with “disarming American citizens.”
Own a gun – that is your right. But, we must make sure that guns are in the hands only of individuals who are responsible and law-abiding.
Rich Montgomery, Monroe
Arm teachers who are military vets
In response to “Arming teachers creates other targets” (March 18 Forum):
Forum writer Donald Nelson disagrees with President Donald Trump on protecting our school population and feels that arming teachers serves no good purpose.
Compulsory education is the law. Children are required to go to school.
It is our responsibility to protect their school environment with vetted sources.
Many teachers are honorably discharged veterans and qualified to respond to emergencies.
Larry A. Singer, Cornelius
