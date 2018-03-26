If we want integrated schools, we need integrated neighborhoods

Affordable housing is key to integration
In response to “I helped make desegregation in schools work once. We can do it again.” (March 25 Opinion):
We had 40 years in Charlotte to get more diversity in housing and did nothing. Now we have 1,000 school buses in Mecklenburg driving 100,000 miles per day when that money could be going to teachers’ pay.
One answer to less school segregation in our schools is affordable housing scattered about the city in smaller units and just more diversity in our neighborhoods.
Going back to the 60s in not the answer. Thanks to the gutless politicians and realtors since the 70s we haven’t made much progress in housing diversity.
We need desegregated “neighborhood” schools.
Bill Herrington, Charlotte
Taking the lesser of two evils
In response to “Let’s get moving on I-485, Independence” (March 25 Opinion):
This writer is a Mecklenburg County Commissioner
My willingness to take the method of tolling proposed on 485 and 74 over what is planned on I-77 shouldn’t be seen as support for those plans but as realization that they are better than what we currently have. Kind of like taking a life sentence over the death penalty; neither is wanted, but I can live with one of them.
Jim Puckett, Charlotte
There are immediate traffic solutions
Thanks for a great editorial. Fortunately there are quick fixes: there is already an extra lane on I-485 South and east of I-77. But it’s been blocked for public use because DOT wants to convert it into a toll lane. If they want to “consider lessons learned,” they could open it up today at no cost.
Independence may be more complicated, but a major problem seems to be construction projects which block the road. Finish them or cancel and let people get where they’re going!
Gautam Bose, Charlotte
We need balanced approach to poverty
In response to “Charlotte must do more to curb poverty” (March 25 Forum):
I concur with Joshua Ryant that corporations should do more to advance the careers of the underprivileged.
My brother-in-law moved from Pennsylvania to Durham in the 1970s to attend Duke University. He stated more than once he had never seen poverty until he lived in Durham.
There are people amongst us that experience challenges and adversity that I can not relate to or have ever experienced; however, there should be a balance. Personally I have squandered more opportunities than the average minority person would ever have. Life is not fair!
In life do not ever expect a hand out: one has to study, get an education, work hard, invest wisely, save money, live within your means, and stay away from addictions, and do the best you can.
Randall Lemly, Charlotte
Putin’s poisining is a global threat
In response to March 25 Buzz:
I just read a Buzz in the Sunday paper where somebody said the UK should get over it because Russia did not poison a UK citizen. Seriously? I don’t think that’s the point. The point is Vladimir Putin will go anywhere in the world to poison his opponents. And some people don’t have a problem with that?
Holly Saftner, Charlotte
Charlotte, commit to clean energy
In response to “Is it realistic for Charlotte to be run on clean energy by 2050? (March 26):
Costs for clean renewable solar and wind energy have been declining rapidly. Not only is it realistic for Charlotte to have 100 percent clean renewable energy by 2050, it’s imperative if we are to remain competitive in energy costs and play our role in protecting the environment and fighting against climate change.
Please note that “natural” gas is not clean energy. There’s nothing clean about the harmful release of methane from fracking for gas, the destruction of land to build gas pipelines and the air and water pollution that inevitably comes with leaks from pipelines.
Steve Copulsky, Charlotte
Punishing activist kids is wrong lesson
I’m amazed that too many teachers across our country are punishing students for their concerns and activism instead of taking advantage of a great teachable moment. Or don’t they teach “Civics” anymore?
Kay Lane, Charlotte
