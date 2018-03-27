Education should be a community effort, not every man for himself

Education is a community project
In response to “I get why some don’t want any part of CMS” (March 26 Forum):
To Forum writer Jim Cherry, and those who share his opinion – read the Charlotte Mecklenburg Opportunity Task Force report posted on the “Leading on Opportunity” website to become informed as to the reasons we should support CMS giving every child access to opportunities and tools to thrive. This is not “political correctness.” It is basic decency and love for our community.
Barbara Williamson,
Charlotte
Don’t exaggerate and invent CMS problems
Busing in Charlotte Mecklenburg schools? I don't think so. That trend was overturned several years ago. Political correctness is another term for being sensitive to others.
What other imaginary problems does Forum writer Jim Cherry want to debate?
I think the number of students in private schools actually is less than usual. That means our public schools are providing quality education in the midst of threats from the upper echelons of education, including Betsy DeVos.
Kay Taylor, Charlotte
Government should stay out of abortion
Abortion is not the business of politicians and legislative bodies. No laws ought, therefore, be enacted in the matter.
The activity of abortion needs to remain the decision of those involved in its occurrence, firstly. Clamor only makes deciding more difficult.
All current law should benullified and none enacted.
David Loughran,
Indian Trail
Culture changes are the real threat
Through music, video games, TV, movies, pornography, euthanasia, and a life being called a choice, life is so desensitized that some are brainwashed into believing that it is OK to relieve frustration by shooting others. Our mores have changed. With that, welfare programs have become the head of the family so much so that families have deteriorated. It is our culture that is squeezing our finger on the trigger. My empathy, my heart, and prayers are with the kids, but it is delusional to think that the march, banning a rifle, and finger pointing, will stop the carnage.
Ed Mesko, Charlotte
Second Amendment repeal is too extreme
I have utmost respect for the opinion of retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens.
However, his statement that now is the time to repeal the Second Amendment strikes this citizen as overly extreme at this juncture, given President Trump’s penchant of hyperbole and seeming willingness to sidestep the Constitution. We may need to reform militias to maintain our republic.
Wally Lingerfelt,
Iron Station
How N.C. politicians can prepare for Nov.
I want to voice my hopes that Representative Hudson, and Sens. Tillis and Burr will listen to the voices of the many people, not only in their home districts here in North Carolina, but also across the country, who say that it is time to bring guns under control.
Raise the purchase age to 21. Enforce a mandatory waiting period and background checks. Ban assault-type weapons and any components that increase their capacity for rate and number of bullets. Raise the level of training necessary and require licensing for all weapons. Tighten up loopholes for gun shows and private dealers.
This is not the time for them to ignore constituents. November is coming sooner than they think.
Wendy Tate, Midland
Don’t let kids down in the voting booth
To all the parents of the students who marched in protest against gun violence, you should be extremely proud of your children. Come election day, make your children proud of their parents. If your candidate does not support strong gun control, he or she is the wrong candidate.
Frank Jackson, Fort Mill
City Council, we can’t foot all the bills
So many wants: raise police pay and benefits, make schools secure, pay raise for teachers, upgrade men’s homeless shelter, full-time pay for council, low-income housing, three new transit lines, payments for lawsuit against the city, soccer stadium, and improved roads. City Council, decide on your priorities because we taxpayers can’t cover it all.
Oh, and please try not give away too much tax money on the Eastland Mall property!
Chuck Lloyd, Charlotte
