If you’re worried about privacy, stay away from social media

Don’t put your information out there
How about this novel idea – stay off these sites if you don’t want vital information shared with the world. I find it comical, the uprising rage over this latest “scandal.” Hey, you put the information out there.
By not participating in Facebook, Snapchat and Twitter, I feel less vulnerable to the intrusive advertisers. I have never signed up on any of these social media sites. I feel strongly we should communicate face to face and to have more personal relationships with our fellow man/woman. It is time we talk not click.
Larry Olsen, Charlotte
Missing the days of cooperative politics
In response to “We’re the real Republicans” (March 28 Opinion):
Huzzah to Bob Orr for his editorial. He outlined values embraced by “Blue Dog” Democrats as well. Moderate conservatism working with pragmatic liberalism truly made America great. At our best, we join together with bipartisan consensus to “provide for the common defense, promote the general welfare and secure the blessings of liberty.” Anger, hostility and hate are sorry governing values.
Ed Hinson, Charlotte
True conservatives can’t claim the GOP
Bob Orr’s column reminds me of Chico Marx’s quip: “Who ya gonna believe, me or your own eyes?” Orr contends that he, an Eisenhower-style Republican, holds true to what his party stands for. Pay no attention to the majority in Congress, North Carolina’s and other states’ legislatures, or local elected officials who slide ever further into conspiracy theories and intolerance. And especially don’t consider the President, who firmly controls the GOP and enjoys the support of its leaders and members.
Sorry, but you can’t be a member of a political party while claiming to support almost nothing it stands for. It’s as true in 2018 as it was when Orr first joined his party: A man is known by the company he keeps.
James Bolin, Charlotte
Acknowledge racism, allow accountability
In response to “What else do we need to believe racism exists?” (March 24 Opinion):
I wholeheartedly accept Tiffany Capers’s arguments that individual and institutional racism exist and are a (maybe even the) major problem for minorities in America today. Every white person I know accepts this, along with the fact that we must aggressively work to ensure all Americans have the opportunity to succeed.
But many other people and groups have also received raw deals and, unfortunately perhaps, it is still up to them to overcome their personal situations, even as the systemic problems are being fought. So how about this? If white people will openly admit that “racism – in all its various forms – exists,” will people of color admit that racism is not the sole cause of every problem in minority communities and that some personal accountability is also needed?
Greg Fields, Concord
Transgender military ban is disgraceful
In response to “Transgender troops subject to new restrictions” (March 25):
According to the Pentagon, President Trump’s new policy directive for transgender troops disqualifies transgender soldiers from military service. Can you be more disrespectful of the men and women who currently serve and have died to protect and defend Americans? After all, how many times did President Trump dodge the draft due to bone spurs? Just sayin’.
I don’t have the courage those in the military have who are willing to die for us. As an American, I respect the millions of soldiers who are willing to do this without pause. All of them! Gender identity should be a non-issue. Shame on our President and any American who thinks otherwise. Thank God for all who serve. You have my deepest, unconditional gratitude.
Sham Ostapko, Huntersville
It’s the gun culture that’s the problem
In response to “Culture changes are the real threat” (March 28 Forum):
I almost agree with Forum writer Ed Mesko that these shootings are a result of our culture. The Gun Culture, that is.
Nearly every other country has violent movies, video games and pornography, but they don’t have this problem. Why? Because of our High Holy worship of the Second Amendment. This culture has created billions of dollars that have corrupted our political system such that when people perpetrate mass slaughter, the only answer our politicians come up with is more guns. You know where there’s been a dramatic change in the past 50 years? The power and influence wielded by the NRA.
Timothy Weeks, Fort Mill
