NFL players should find positive solutions off the field

Kneeling isn’t enough for change
I support the NFL owners’ policy against players kneeling during the national anthem.
I also respect the players who want to protest, but not at their workplace. The way I see it, once the players enter the stadium, they are paid employees. They are paid to play football and the fans are there to watch a football game. In most places, protesting during work hours is frowned upon.
I urge players to come up with positive solutions off the field.
Let NFL playerChris Long’s “Pledge 10 for Tomorrow” serve as an example of actually doing something. It takes action not just kneeling to make a difference.
Kathy Bumgardner,
Denver
How far does your patriotism go?
Fans are at the concession stands buying beer and philly cheesesteaks during the anthem, but no one wants concession stands closed.
Where is the respect?
Linda Harris, Charlotte
Home births still carry high risk
In response to “Midwives may be viable option for NC mothers” (May 20):
The writer is the President of the NC Ob/Gyn Society
As an Ob/Gyn in western North Carolina, I am very familiar with the challenge of providing access to quality care in rural settings. A key part of reaching this goal is creating networks of healthcare providers.
The NC Ob/Gyn Society understands that Certified Nurse Midwives are a crucial part of such a system of care. That’s why we support independent licensure for CNMs who have collaboration agreements with physicians. This arrangement allows women to receive quality care from their CNM while any pregnancy complication and transition to a higher level of care will be safe and seamless.
North Carolina Ob/Gyns ask that everyone involved in this debate look skeptically at home births. In fact, home birth is associated with a more than two-fold increased risk of perinatal death.
Kellett Letson, Asheville
We’re set back by ‘abstinence only’
In response to “On poverty and family planning” (May 28 Forum):
I would invite Forum writer Kenan Sneed to take a few steps back and observe some fundamental changes that are taking place, mostly at the instigation of the wealthy and the conservative: diminished emphasis on comprehensive sex education with a shift toward abstinence-only sex education, and constant attacks on Planned Parenthood, which serves a vital role in making affordable gynecologic care and reliable contraceptives accessible.
We’re beyond the point of hoping that telling our kids not to have sex before they’re married will be effective. We’re now at the point of asking whose purpose does it serve to all but ensure that those in the lower socioeconomic half of the population will more likely be saddled early and often with unwanted pregnancies and the attendant shackles to poverty?
Fred W. Caudill, Charlotte
We have an angry white man problem
America has witnessed 23 school shootings just in 2018, outpacing the 44 in 2017. Most of these shootings are the actions of young white males. The increase in shootings indicate their anger is growing. Usually young black males are accused of being angry.
It is difficult to understand their anger when they are so privileged. I guess they are mimicking the rage we find in the White House and the conservative wing in Congress. Kids copy what they see! When will our leaders come to this realization?
Leonard Jarvis, Concord
Put metal detectors in schools now
In response to “Keep guns out; use metal detectors” (May 28 Forum):
The key to school safety is not improved background checks, mental health actions or the elimination of assault weapons (although these measures would help).
The key, as suggested by Forum writer Anna-Louise Fitzgerald, is to minimize and control school access and to add metal detectors at all schools as soon as possible. This also reduces the number of armed security personnel required at each school by positioning them at the secured access area. Think how well this works at our airports.
While some think the security line at airports is annoying, the inconvenience is more than rewarded by significantly increasing our safety. The same thing can apply to our schools.
Until we learn this, we will continue to have safety problems at our schools.
Marvin Walrath, Cornelius
