The Buzz 10.07.16

All I am saying is “give police a chance.”
Let’s hold bankers and politicians just as accountable as police officers.
Corruption in the state lottery? Wow, what was the chance of that?
Sorry McCrory. Too little, too late.
Mommy, please make the bad governor go away.
Pence and Kaine: two little barky dogs.
Sen. Kaine should really switch to decaf.
Advice to GOP: Flip your ticket.
Maybe Kaine is not Able.
Trump built a great Tax Wall and made other Americans pay for it.
Real men don’t pay taxes.
Harris Teeter offers free cookies. Doesn’t mean you should eat them all.
Too rich to jail?
This could be the first election where a loser wins.
Riverboat Ron’s ship seems to be listing.
Too late to open a GoFundMe account to get Josh Norman back?
Comments