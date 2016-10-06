Pence won the debate by lying his way through it

Every time Donald Trump was criticized during Tuesday night’s vice presidential debate, running mate Mike Pence had the perfect response: Who is this “Donald Trump” of which you speak?
It was as if Pence had never met the man on the top of the ticket and was unaware that we now have video and audio recording technology that can preserve the things people say.
Asked by Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Kaine to defend an array of Trump’s statements, Pence denied those statements exist.
The Indiana governor said Kaine’s claim that Trump wants to restrict Muslims from the entering the country was “absolutely false.” A press release on Trump’s campaign website says: “Donald J. Trump is calling for a total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States until our country’s representatives can figure out what is going on.”
Kaine said Trump didn’t know Russia had already invaded Ukraine. Pence said that was false. But there’s video from earlier this year of Trump saying of Russian President Vladimir Putin: “He’s not going into Ukraine, OK, just so you understand. He’s not going to go into Ukraine, all right? You can mark it down. You can put it down. You can take it anywhere you want.”
Kaine brought up Trump’s proposed deportation force, and Pence said that was “nonsense.” But if you Google it, there’s Trump on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” saying, “You’re going to have a deportation force, and you’re going to do it humanely.”
Kaine brought up Trump’s comment about women who have abortions being punished. Pence said: “Donald Trump and I would never support legislation that punished women who made the heartbreaking choice to end a pregnancy.” But Trump did say he supported punishment for women to MSNBC’s Chris Matthews.
While clearly winning the debate on style points – Kaine was rudely aggressive and frequently annoying – Pence set his running mate up for a blistering series of political ads that will go like this:
Pence: “Donald Trump never said that.”
(Video clip of Donald Trump saying that.)
Kaine repeatedly asked Pence to defend Trump’s comments, but Pence either dodged or said the comments in question were never uttered.
Some will say Pence was dutifully protecting his boss. But the truth is he was dutifully protecting Mike Pence, working overtime and lying through his teeth to keep the stench of Donald Trump off his future political aspirations.
You saw in Pence what many Republicans wish they had in a presidential candidate. A skilled, controlled debater who was sharp on policy and stood firm on conservative positions.
He likely has his eye on the 2020 election. But first there’s this election to tend to, and while many post-debate headlines will trumpet Pence as the winner, a big question will be left standing once the dust clears: Why wouldn’t the vice presidential candidate stand behind the presidential candidate’s words?
Why wouldn’t Pence say: Yes, we want to restrict Muslims from entering the country. Yes, we’re going to have a deportation force. Yes, I stand by my running mate’s many Twitter insults, some of which he tweeted while I was accusing the Clinton campaign of being insult-driven.
He wouldn’t say those things because he doesn’t stand by them. He knows they exist, just as you and I do, but he’ll deny them for his own political self-preservation and hope nobody watching is smart enough to use Google.
Pence beat Kaine at debating, no doubt. But Kaine’s constant prodding and Pence’s consistent denials will come back to haunt the Trump campaign.
Pence won the battle Tuesday night. Kaine set his campaign up to win the war.
Twitter: @RexHuppke.
