Laugh Attacks: Humorists’ comments on politics and public affairs

Libertarian nominee Gary Johnson was unable to name any world leaders when asked who his favorite head of state was. Wow. This might have cost him the election.
Seth Meyers
SETH MEYERS
“America Online founder Steve Case endorsed Hillary Clinton for president today. Although the last thing Hillary wants to hear is ‘You’ve got mail.’ ”
“A new report has found that despite his recent string of gaffes, Libertarian nominee Gary Johnson has four times as many newspaper endorsements as Donald Trump. So if you’ve got weed, he's got papers.”
“A man in Washington State was fined this week for trying to drive in a carpool lane with a cardboard cutout of Donald Trump glued to his passenger seat. Cops became suspicious when Trump’s mouth wasn’t moving.”
CONAN O’BRIEN
“At the next debate, Donald Trump is threatening to talk about all of Bill Clinton’s affairs. Hillary’s not too worried, because the debate’s only 90 minutes.”
“Hillary Clinton has vowed to crack down on hackers who launch cyberattacks. She said, ‘If anyone’s going to abuse U.S. government computers, it’s gonna be me.’ ”
“Supporters of Donald Trump are saying the fact that he lost a billion dollars and then didn’t pay income taxes for 18 years means he is a ‘genius.’ They also say three marriages makes him a ‘feminist,’ so it kind of works out.”
JIMMY FALLON
“We're just four weeks away from Halloween: people pretending to be somebody else, going door-to-door for handouts, or as that's also called, running for president.”
“Donald Trump is angry that his advisers are saying that he struggled during the first debate. Then his advisers were like, ‘Oh, so you CAN hear us.’ ”
“The second debate will have a town hall format. The first question will be, ‘Why’d you have to do this in OUR town?’ ”
“The Taliban had a debate viewing party. So it looks like they’re torturing themselves.”
