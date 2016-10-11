What Trump’s GOP stands for – and what it’s accomplishing

A political party traditionally belongs to its Presidential nominee, and we know now what the “P” in Donald Trump’s GOP stands for.
This is not a satire in “The Onion.” Many Republican politicians and pundits who espouse Conservative Family Values are engaged desperately in the development of new contortions to maintain their support of Trump while still being able to face themselves in the mirror.
This is an effort many have been making since Trump entered the race despite issue after issue on which he is neither conservative nor family values nor Republican. Even as I type, some in the United States Senate, including prominent social conservative Jeff Sessions (R-AL), are actually questioning whether grabbing a woman by the genitals constitutes sexual assault.
Sessions and others were forced into this laughable attempt to minimize Trump’s horrific accidental truths by Trump himself. The hope was he would display the kind of abject contriteness and plea for forgiveness most decent people would find difficult to refuse. For Elvis to finally turn up at Burger King would have been better placed hope.
After tweeting a video Friday night in which he stated, “I said it, I was wrong, and I apologize,” Trump discarded his seriousness Saturday morning -
“Certainly has been an interesting 24 hours!”
Quickly returned to form -
“This was locker room banter...”
Turned deftly to the Usual Suspect -
“Bill Clinton has said far worse to me on the golf course.”
And was off and running -
“There’s never been anyone more abusive to women in politics than Bill Clinton.”
That may well be true. Yet, Trump could not defend himself against these sleazy revelations - nor can his supporters provide a defense - without invoking the Clintons. But Moral Relativism in defense of Donald Trump is a vice, and Republicans who’ll vote for Trump no matter what are proving they’re no better than Democrats who’ll vote for Hillary Clinton no matter what.
Trump’s relativist drumbeat did gain resonance among surrogates, some pundits, and supporters as Sunday Night approached, so he doubled-down. He gathered four women who have accused the former president of sex crimes for a “press conference” before inviting them into the town hall where he squared off against the former First Lady.
In the debate, Mrs. Clinton seemed off her game. Despite a strong breeze blowing her way the previous 48 hours, she was unable to get her sails up. Maybe seeing four of her husband’s long-time accusers face-to-face rattled her. It should.
Trump was stronger this time than their first match-up. The Jerry Springer stunt may have buoyed him. He survived.
Maybe that’s just what Hillary wanted.
From the earliest days of his campaign, a very wise wiseguy (me) has said Donald Trump as the Republican nominee would be the surest path to a Hillary Clinton presidency. As this all was swirling over the weekend, the Associated Press tweeted: “Donald Trump tells newspapers that ‘I’d never withdraw’ and there is ‘zero chance I’ll quit’ the race for president.”
Congratulations, Madame President.
