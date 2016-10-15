Donald Trump’s ‘locker room talk’ gives parents teachable moment with teens

Now that the dust has settled a bit in the aftermath of Donald Trump’s lewd conversation with Billy Bush and subsequent defense of it as “locker room talk,” I find myself thinking about it in terms of what a great opportunity Trump has given every parent of an adolescent.
Many parents find it difficult to initiate conversations about sex with their adolescents, but I would argue public scandals present the perfect opportunity for such discussions. Though younger children should probably be shielded from the tape’s content, adolescents are not only old enough to handle it, but have probably been exposed to it through overhearing parents, the news or talking to friends. We can use the public controversy surrounding them to initiate discussions of sexual consent and what it means to have positive relationships based on mutual trust and respect.
It’s important to have these conversations. Adolescents in particular are in a development stage where they are looking for cues from those around them about how to navigate sexual situations. If we don’t talk to them, we leave them to draw their own conclusions about not only the comments, but any discourse surrounding them. And a lot of that discourse is sending a very problematic message. Here are a few things to consider when talking to your teen.
1. Talking about sex in terms of conquests gives adolescents a skewed version of sexuality. Learning to navigate sexual relationships in a healthy, mutually enjoyable way is an important developmental task, one that is much more difficult when we are constantly receiving messages presenting sex as something to be taken (or, conversely, defended against) instead of mutually negotiated.
2. To call Trump’s comment “locker room talk” or “guy talk” is to imply this is normal, harmless male behavior. It is neither. Boys must be taught this, and they learn it by having others, including public figures, model it for them. To let public comments such as Trump’s go unchecked is telling our sons we are not only ok with the words, but with the attitudes expressed therein. It also tells our daughters this is what they should expect from a male partner.
3. If we don’t have a problem with men speaking positively about assault and harassment, we are one step away from condoning the actual behaviors. Most men are not inclined to rape someone, but those who are may be emboldened to action by the perception that others support their behavior, or at least would turn a blind eye. What some may see as innocuous jokes or comments are instrumental in promoting and maintaining a culture that facilitates sexual assault.
It is not my intent in writing this to convince anyone to vote a particular way or even to denounce Trump himself. He is, unfortunately, not the first, last or even the worst public figure from either party to denigrate women. This is about how parents of adolescents should respond to such scandals. By remaining silent, we are tacitly supporting what are very problematic messages about sexual relationships.
Though I wish we didn’t need sex scandals to get people talking about consent and healthy relationships, we can use this to broach those tricky subjects. And if you think your kids won’t listen to you, think again. Many studies suggest how parents talk to their teens about sex impacts those teens’ later sexual health. Regardless of political party, we all want our children to grow up healthy and happy, and having an egalitarian, respectful approach to sexual relationships is part of that.
Cristina Reitz-Krueger, PhD, is a psychology professor at Warren Wilson College, focusing on human development and sexual health.
