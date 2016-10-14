Where were Charlotte’s leaders on HB2?

I applaud those 225 leaders who signed the recent proclamation to stand in favor of “justice, equity, fairness, and opportunity for all.” It was the right thing to do. However, a number of those leaders were absent in the months prior to the tragic deaths of Keith Lamont Scott and Justin Carr and absent until our city erupted in riots and protest. In committing themselves to “justice, equity, fairness and opportunity for all,” they surely are including North Carolina’s LGBT citizens. Many of these leaders were publicly absent in a call for a repeal of HB2. I’m glad we can look forward to their voices on this issue as well.
Charlotte will require some culture change. Problem solving committees can no longer be composed of just one person from the major banks, one from the power company, one from the Chamber, one from this or that foundation. Groups that lead our city must be composed of an inclusive group of the right leaders, with the right skills, who are willing to honestly embrace change, face critics and take risks to help create the Charlotte of the future. New leaders must emerge.
Our city council has driven change that does commit the city to “justice, equity, fairness and opportunity for all.” They have often left others to fend for themselves on HB2. Three other sets of leaders require examination.
The first group that needs to step forward are our corporate titans. Ric Elias and Johnny Harris are among the very few that have called for a repeal of HB2. The CEOs of some of our largest employers have remained quiet on HB2. In fact, most of Charlotte’s resident CEOs left it to out-of-state Fortune 500 CEOs to stand forward and condemn HB2.
We were missing visible clergy and faith leaders in the call to condemn HB2. Faith leaders were not standing together, arms linked in a call for a repeal to HB2. I don’t get to hear them from their own pulpits, but with a few exceptions, our city’s clergy has been absent in a collective call to repeal HB2 as well. Many have now signed the proclamation, so I look forward to their voices becoming visible, loud and clear.
Finally, some of our largest and most visible non-profit leaders stuck to their causes. Many of these causes stand for equity, justice and opportunity. Some of these non-profit institutions are designed to attract businesses and embraced 1980s mores rather than condemn HB2. Some of the proclamation signers need to actually recant their calls for compromise on HB2.
Charlotte reached a tipping point in recent weeks. We cannot afford a “go along to get along” culture anymore. We must embrace new voices. We must change leaders who cannot lead forward in new ways. Most importantly, we must hold those who signed this proclamation to their word. They either believe in equity and justice for all people, or they believe in it for only some people. Proclamations can be simple to sign.
Clement is a communications professional in Charlotte.
Comments