The Buzz 10.21.16

The only fraud in this election is Trump.
Hillary pivots so well she belongs on Dancing with the Stars.
Political ad we’ll never see: “My opponent’s honorable, but those policies are just wrong.”
Alt Right? I wish we could CTRL-ALT-DELETE.
Dems insist we “ban the box” on Hillary’s job application.
Battle Hymn of the Republican: Rigged.
Rigged? Yes, actually; Trump booby-trapped the GOP.
Grasping at straws while groping for answers, excuses and skirts.
Save America – vote third party!
Will the real Gov. McCrory please stand up?
Deborah Ross? Been there done that with Kay Hagan.
Guess which areas new affordable housing won’t be located in?
I could find a better cornerback on Craigslist.
My Galaxy phone sends smoke signals.
