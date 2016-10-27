The Buzz 10.28.16

We’ll pay for the wall; Mexico will pay for the tunnels.
Is the Oval Office big enough to hold all the baggage Hillary will bring?
Trump “nails it!” – the GOP coffin.
The latest poll confirms that Americans trust polls more than ever.
I voted Tuesday – and then I took some antacid!
Why vote early? The fun is just beginning.
Donald Trump, hair today gone tomorrow.
Hillary is ambidextrous – flails Wall Street with left hand, milks it with right.
The GOP dugout must be located in far Right field.
At least I wouldn’t have to hold my nose to vote for “Emperor Washburn.”
No. More. Mergers.
HB2 cost us 400 PayPal jobs – but at least we got that oak bowl back.
Hate that N.C. lost jobs to Richmond. Love that we did the right thing.
The Panthers’ motor is missing a cam.
Yea! The Panthers didn’t lose this week!
Comments