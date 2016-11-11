Laugh AttacksHumorists’ comments on politics and public affairs

Sources say that Trump is already finalizing his cabinet. Rudy Giuliani would be attorney general, Newt Gingrich would be secretary of state, and Chris Christie would be the wall.
Jimmy Fallon
“The New York Times reported that people running Donald Trump’s campaign have blocked him from using Twitter. More accurately, they’ve switched his phone with a calculator, and he still hasn’t noticed.”
“Out of the 100 largest newspapers in America, Hillary was endorsed by 57, while Trump was only endorsed by two. The most shocking part of that story is that America still has 100 newspapers.”
“A tech blogger in California used a weather balloon to drop an iPhone from the edge of space, at 100,000 feet in the air, to see what would happen — and still, somehow the phone landed in the guy’s toilet.”
SETH MEYERS
“Former Congressman Anthony Weiner has reportedly checked into rehab for sex addiction after his numerous sexting scandals. Weiner has asked for privacy and also the Wi-Fi password.”
“Election Day is finall over, which means CNN’s countdown clock starts all over again.”
“According to the New York Times, Donald Trump’s press aides revoked access to his Twitter account in the final days before the election. They changed his password to something he would never guess: ILoveWomenOver40.’ ”
JIMMY KIMMEL
“There used to be a tradition of heavy drinking on Election Day. Then they passed all sorts of laws to prevent that from happening. I think this is the year to bring that tradition back.”
“If there’s one thing that we learned from this election, it’s that we never, ever should have taught our moms how to use Facebook.”
“We tried democracy, I think we proved we’re not mature enough to handle it. Let’s go back to only caring about pet videos.”
