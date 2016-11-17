N.C. insurance chief served well

From an editorial Tuesday in the (Raleigh) News & Observer:
Wayne Goodwin, a smart, conscientious, affable attorney who served in the North Carolina General Assembly and joined the Department of Insurance in 2005 before election as commissioner in 2008, was doubtless as surprised as anyone when he was defeated on Election Day. Mike Causey, a retired insurance agent, beat Goodwin apparently on the Republican coattails of Donald Trump. But all the reasons likely will never be known. Sometimes, as the veteran pols say, you just lose.
Goodwin’s performance in office was exemplary. In two terms, he had made protecting consumers a priority, and he fulfilled that promise. A commissioner has to safeguard both making the state a place where insurance companies want to do business and making sure that consumers’ interests are protected. That creates a constant tension with the industry. But Goodwin managed to make North Carolina a state where business could be done and customers could feel secure.
Goodwin likely isn’t done in public life. That would be a very good thing.
Comments