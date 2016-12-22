Mister Sanders
Parody of the Chordettes’ “Mister Sandman”
Sung by the liberal youth of America
Mister Sanders, you are our dream!
We’re so excited to be on your team!
We know our worship’s a bit funny looking
Cause you’re an 80-year-old Jew from Brooklyn!
Bernie, let us enlist!
Don’t really care if you’re socialist
Revolt against the old regime!
Mister Sanders, you are our dream!
Mister Sanders, you are our dream!
We’re voting for you when we turn sixteen!
Don’t need to have any policy knowledge
As long as we don’t have to pay for college!
Bernie, love how you vent
About those crooks in the top one percent
Don’t give in to the mainstream
Mister Sanders, you are our dream!
Mister Sanders (Yes), you’re who we want!
You’re like our grandpa who lives in Vermont
Sure, your taxes are a little bit scary
But, hey, we think you might know Ben and Jerry!
Mister Sanders, you’d stay afloat
If more than ten of our friends would vote
So ‘til this thing runs out of steam
Bernie Sanders, feel the Bern!
Bernie Sanders, you are our dream!
