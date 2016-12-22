Viewpoint

December 22, 2016 4:36 PM

Mister Sanders

Mister Sanders

Parody of the Chordettes’ “Mister Sandman”

Sung by the liberal youth of America

Mister Sanders, you are our dream!

We’re so excited to be on your team!

We know our worship’s a bit funny looking

Cause you’re an 80-year-old Jew from Brooklyn!

Bernie, let us enlist!

Don’t really care if you’re socialist

Revolt against the old regime!

Mister Sanders, you are our dream!

Mister Sanders, you are our dream!

We’re voting for you when we turn sixteen!

Don’t need to have any policy knowledge

As long as we don’t have to pay for college!

Bernie, love how you vent

About those crooks in the top one percent

Don’t give in to the mainstream

Mister Sanders, you are our dream!

Mister Sanders (Yes), you’re who we want!

You’re like our grandpa who lives in Vermont

Sure, your taxes are a little bit scary

But, hey, we think you might know Ben and Jerry!

Mister Sanders, you’d stay afloat

If more than ten of our friends would vote

So ‘til this thing runs out of steam

Bernie Sanders, feel the Bern!

Bernie Sanders, you are our dream!

Related content

Viewpoint

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Newest target for scammers: millennials

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos