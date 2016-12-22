Viewpoint

December 22, 2016 4:37 PM

Baby, it’s cold outside

Baby, It’s Cold Outside

Reimagined as sung this winter

Between an elementary schooler and his mom

Kid: I want to wear shorts!

Mom: Baby, it’s cold outside

Kid: I need to for sports!

Mom: Baby, it’s cold outside

Kid: Mom, please not again

Mom: The temperature’s minus ten!

Kid: There’s not much ice

Mom: Look, I’ve already told you twice!

Kid: The school says it’s good, don’t worry

Mom: Forecasts say scattered flurries

Kid: There’s dirt on all the pants that I wore

Mom: I washed ‘em and they’re back in your drawer

Kid: They’re light and I’m in a hurry

Mom: Baby, you’re not Steph Curry

Kid: Maybe I’ll sneak out the back door

Mom: Do that and you’re gonna be sore!

Kid: You’re making me curse!

Mom: Baby, it’s bad out there

Kid: Mom, you are the worst!

Mom: It just a dumb fad, who cares?

Kid: My friends are allowed

Mom: Your gonna catch frostbite now

Kid: Oh, this is Hell!

Mom: And wear a hat and scarf as well!

Kid: You always say no, no, no

Mom: I know I’m such a loser

Kid: And why you gotta throw so much shade!

Mom: Meanest mom in all of fifth grade?

Kid: I’m running away!

Mom: Mercy ain’t doled out

Both: Just cause it’s cold outside!

Kid: My pants make me itch

Mom: Oh, baby, you’ll freeze out there

Kid: Mom, you’re such a … witch!

Mom: Must cover your knees out there

Kid: You don’t understand

Mom: And flip flops are also banned

Kid: I’ve got long socks

Mom: You’ll be in hypothermic shock!

Mom: We’ll have this same talk tomorrow

Kid: All the same angst and sorrow

Mom: And every day ‘til temperatures warm

Kid: Or ‘til I get to move in a dorm!

Mom: We’ll fight every day

Kid: On that there is no doubt!

Both: Til it’s not cold outside!

Both: Until it’s not cold outside!

Both: Until it’s not cold outside!

