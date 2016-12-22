Baby, It’s Cold Outside
Reimagined as sung this winter
Between an elementary schooler and his mom
Kid: I want to wear shorts!
Mom: Baby, it’s cold outside
Kid: I need to for sports!
Mom: Baby, it’s cold outside
Kid: Mom, please not again
Mom: The temperature’s minus ten!
Kid: There’s not much ice
Mom: Look, I’ve already told you twice!
Kid: The school says it’s good, don’t worry
Mom: Forecasts say scattered flurries
Kid: There’s dirt on all the pants that I wore
Mom: I washed ‘em and they’re back in your drawer
Kid: They’re light and I’m in a hurry
Mom: Baby, you’re not Steph Curry
Kid: Maybe I’ll sneak out the back door
Mom: Do that and you’re gonna be sore!
Kid: You’re making me curse!
Mom: Baby, it’s bad out there
Kid: Mom, you are the worst!
Mom: It just a dumb fad, who cares?
Kid: My friends are allowed
Mom: Your gonna catch frostbite now
Kid: Oh, this is Hell!
Mom: And wear a hat and scarf as well!
Kid: You always say no, no, no
Mom: I know I’m such a loser
Kid: And why you gotta throw so much shade!
Mom: Meanest mom in all of fifth grade?
Kid: I’m running away!
Mom: Mercy ain’t doled out
Both: Just cause it’s cold outside!
Kid: My pants make me itch
Mom: Oh, baby, you’ll freeze out there
Kid: Mom, you’re such a … witch!
Mom: Must cover your knees out there
Kid: You don’t understand
Mom: And flip flops are also banned
Kid: I’ve got long socks
Mom: You’ll be in hypothermic shock!
Mom: We’ll have this same talk tomorrow
Kid: All the same angst and sorrow
Mom: And every day ‘til temperatures warm
Kid: Or ‘til I get to move in a dorm!
Mom: We’ll fight every day
Kid: On that there is no doubt!
Both: Til it’s not cold outside!
Both: Until it’s not cold outside!
Both: Until it’s not cold outside!
Comments