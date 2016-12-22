Viewpoint

December 22, 2016 4:37 PM

Someone gets hit in the head

Someone Gets Hit In The Head

Parody of Dean Martin’s

“Ain’t That A Kick In The Head”

How unlucky can this team be?

Cam Newton and Luke Kuechly

Every time we’re ahead

Someone gets hit in the head!

The season now fades to black

Mike Oher might not come back

And we’ve gotta adjust

Half of the team is concussed!

Their heads keep spinnin’

Protocols always beginnin’

Meanwhile the team is not winnin’

Panthers are looking so … pitiful

They can’t even hit a sled!

They’re lying at home in bed!

It’s the pits!

As they get hit in the head!

It’s the moment we dread:

Someone gets hit in the head!

Now the season’s a bust—

Half of the team is concussed!

Their heads keep spinnin’

And so our patience is thinnin’

Meanwhile, the NFL’s grinnin’

Roger Godell is so … horrible

How long ‘til we reach a head?

Must somebody wind up dead?

They’ve got to protect them better!

So please commit!

Or they’ll quit!

Or we’ll write obits!

This is sh*t!

When they get hit in the head!

Related content

Viewpoint

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Newest target for scammers: millennials

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos