Someone Gets Hit In The Head
Parody of Dean Martin’s
“Ain’t That A Kick In The Head”
How unlucky can this team be?
Cam Newton and Luke Kuechly
Every time we’re ahead
Someone gets hit in the head!
The season now fades to black
Mike Oher might not come back
And we’ve gotta adjust
Half of the team is concussed!
Their heads keep spinnin’
Protocols always beginnin’
Meanwhile the team is not winnin’
Panthers are looking so … pitiful
They can’t even hit a sled!
They’re lying at home in bed!
It’s the pits!
As they get hit in the head!
It’s the moment we dread:
Someone gets hit in the head!
Now the season’s a bust—
Half of the team is concussed!
Their heads keep spinnin’
And so our patience is thinnin’
Meanwhile, the NFL’s grinnin’
Roger Godell is so … horrible
How long ‘til we reach a head?
Must somebody wind up dead?
They’ve got to protect them better!
So please commit!
Or they’ll quit!
Or we’ll write obits!
This is sh*t!
When they get hit in the head!
