Let ’em Pee
Parody of the Beatles’ “Let It Be”
Well, the legislature started trouble
Doesn’t make much sense to me
Why the ostracism? Let ’em pee!
And in this hour of darkness
We are standing here to make a plea:
Stop the stigmatism— Let ’em pee.
Let ’em pee, Let ’em pee
Let ’em pee, Let ’em pee
No antagonism. Let ’em pee.
All the decent hearted people
Living in the world agree,
There’s a simple answer: let ’em pee!
And for the folks in Raleigh:
Is there still a chance that they will see?
There’s an easy answer: let ’em pee.
Let ’em pee, Let ’em pee
Let ’em pee, Let ’em pee
There will be an answer: let ’em pee.
And though the future’s cloudy
Know the arc toward justice bends to thee
Hope it comes tomorrow, let ’em pee
They’ll wake up to the sounds of protest
Don’t allow this bigotry!
Stop the stigmatism. Let ’em pee.
Let ’em pee, Let ’em pee
Let ’em pee, Let ’em pee
Stop the stigmatism. No antagonism.
There’s a simple answer: let ’em pee.
Comments