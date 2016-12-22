Viewpoint

Let ’em pee

Let ’em Pee

Parody of the Beatles’ “Let It Be”

Well, the legislature started trouble

Doesn’t make much sense to me

Why the ostracism? Let ’em pee!

And in this hour of darkness

We are standing here to make a plea:

Stop the stigmatism— Let ’em pee.

Let ’em pee, Let ’em pee

Let ’em pee, Let ’em pee

No antagonism. Let ’em pee.

All the decent hearted people

Living in the world agree,

There’s a simple answer: let ’em pee!

And for the folks in Raleigh:

Is there still a chance that they will see?

There’s an easy answer: let ’em pee.

Let ’em pee, Let ’em pee

Let ’em pee, Let ’em pee

There will be an answer: let ’em pee.

And though the future’s cloudy

Know the arc toward justice bends to thee

Hope it comes tomorrow, let ’em pee

They’ll wake up to the sounds of protest

Don’t allow this bigotry!

Stop the stigmatism. Let ’em pee.

Let ’em pee, Let ’em pee

Let ’em pee, Let ’em pee

Stop the stigmatism. No antagonism.

There’s a simple answer: let ’em pee.

