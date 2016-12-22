Hello From 485
Parody of Adele’s “Hello”
Sung by a Ballantyne resident
Hello, it’s me.
I was wondering just how did all these cars get on this street?
Can’t get over, they’ve boxed me in
They say this loop’s supposed to move us
But I ain’t done much moving
Hello, can you hear me?
I’m in Carolina dreaming about when I used to leave
When I was younger and free
I’d forgotten how my drive was ‘fore it multiplied by three
Now there’s a difference: it feels like it’s a million miles…
Hello from 485!
I must have stopped a thousand times!
I’ll tell you, I’m sorry for ever moving out here
And when I drive, it’s getting worse every year
Hello from 485!
I’m stuck down here in Ballantyne!
I’ll tell you, I’m sorry I don’t live in Uptown
Cause I don’t wanna keep on circlin’ around anymore
Hello, how are you?
It’s so typical for me to leave at rush hour, damn, I’m sorry
I know, this is hell
I will never make it out of this burb that all of us are trapped in
It’s no secret that another lane is gonna cost a dime…
So hello from 485!
I hope I make it out alive!
And why is my lane the one that’s always so slow?
And when I switch it then other won’t go…
Hello from 485!
I really hate this freakin’ drive!
I’ll tell you, I’m sorry that I don’t live near light rail
Cause I don’t wanna crawl along like snail anymore…
Hello from 485!
Another hour till I’ll arrive!
I’ll tell you, I’m sorry ‘cause now the traffic has slowed
And when I leave, next time, I’m taking Providence Road
Hello from 485!
I think I’m breaking out in hives!
I’ll tell you, I’m sorry that I really can’t…
sit here in this traffic and try to pick on Atlanta anymore
