Viewpoint

December 22, 2016 4:38 PM

Hello from 485

Hello From 485

Parody of Adele’s “Hello”

Sung by a Ballantyne resident

Hello, it’s me.

I was wondering just how did all these cars get on this street?

Can’t get over, they’ve boxed me in

They say this loop’s supposed to move us

But I ain’t done much moving

Hello, can you hear me?

I’m in Carolina dreaming about when I used to leave

When I was younger and free

I’d forgotten how my drive was ‘fore it multiplied by three

Now there’s a difference: it feels like it’s a million miles…

Hello from 485!

I must have stopped a thousand times!

I’ll tell you, I’m sorry for ever moving out here

And when I drive, it’s getting worse every year

Hello from 485!

I’m stuck down here in Ballantyne!

I’ll tell you, I’m sorry I don’t live in Uptown

Cause I don’t wanna keep on circlin’ around anymore

Hello, how are you?

It’s so typical for me to leave at rush hour, damn, I’m sorry

I know, this is hell

I will never make it out of this burb that all of us are trapped in

It’s no secret that another lane is gonna cost a dime…

So hello from 485!

I hope I make it out alive!

And why is my lane the one that’s always so slow?

And when I switch it then other won’t go…

Hello from 485!

I really hate this freakin’ drive!

I’ll tell you, I’m sorry that I don’t live near light rail

Cause I don’t wanna crawl along like snail anymore…

Hello from 485!

Another hour till I’ll arrive!

I’ll tell you, I’m sorry ‘cause now the traffic has slowed

And when I leave, next time, I’m taking Providence Road

Hello from 485!

I think I’m breaking out in hives!

I’ll tell you, I’m sorry that I really can’t…

sit here in this traffic and try to pick on Atlanta anymore

Related content

Viewpoint

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Newest target for scammers: millennials

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos