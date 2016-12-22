Viewpoint

December 22, 2016 4:40 PM

Not a toll man

Not A Toll Man

Parody of the Blues Brothers’

“Soul Man”

Sung by Pat McCrory

At Lake Norman, there’s a busy road

No money to help the traffic flow

The people told me “approve something!”

Now I’m worried. Lemme say one thing …

I’m not a toll man!

Not a toll man!

Not a toll man, no!

Not a toll man, and that ain’t all…

I’ve read this deal, and we are stuck

To get out, it’ll be 3 billion bucks

Another project’s in bankruptcy

It was their idea— it wasn’t me!

Not a toll man, oh lord!

Not a toll man, that ain’t me!

Not a toll man, ha!

Not a toll man, ooh…

The expansion is one lane,

Whoever signed this ain’t got no brain

But it ain’t as bad as y’all fear

It only last for fifty years!

Not a toll man!

Not a toll man!

Not a toll man, NOOO!

Not a toll man!

This was a yolk

On my last run

Lake Norman spoke

And tanked my reelection!

No, No, No, No!

I’m not a toll man!

Not a toll man!

Not a toll man!

Not a toll man!

Not a toll man!

Not a toll man!

