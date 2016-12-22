Not A Toll Man
Parody of the Blues Brothers’
“Soul Man”
Sung by Pat McCrory
At Lake Norman, there’s a busy road
No money to help the traffic flow
The people told me “approve something!”
Now I’m worried. Lemme say one thing …
I’m not a toll man!
Not a toll man!
Not a toll man, no!
Not a toll man, and that ain’t all…
I’ve read this deal, and we are stuck
To get out, it’ll be 3 billion bucks
Another project’s in bankruptcy
It was their idea— it wasn’t me!
Not a toll man, oh lord!
Not a toll man, that ain’t me!
Not a toll man, ha!
Not a toll man, ooh…
The expansion is one lane,
Whoever signed this ain’t got no brain
But it ain’t as bad as y’all fear
It only last for fifty years!
Not a toll man!
Not a toll man!
Not a toll man, NOOO!
Not a toll man!
This was a yolk
On my last run
Lake Norman spoke
And tanked my reelection!
No, No, No, No!
I’m not a toll man!
Not a toll man!
Not a toll man!
Not a toll man!
Not a toll man!
Not a toll man!
