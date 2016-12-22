Viewpoint

December 22, 2016 4:40 PM

Tweet commotion

Tweet Commotion

Parody of Aerosmith’s

“Sweet Emotion”

Tweet commotion!

Tweet commotion!

He tweets about things that make us all scared

Tweeting out thoughts that no one should share

He’s calling out folks, and he’s done it all year

I can’t grasp, baby, how we ended up here!

When he reads some drivel from crazed deadbeat

Doesn’t care who it is – if he likes, he’ll retweet!

And it’s not big news, he a real big liar

So his tweet storms might just set the world on fire!

Tweet commotion!

Tweet commotion!

Is it false or true? Well, we just can’t tell

Only thing that’s for sure is he really can’t spell

And I’m telling you folks, he’s a wee bit miffed

He’s got a tenth of the followers of Taylor Swift!

He tweets about China and voter fraud,

His obsession with SNL’s a little bit odd

Will someone take away the phone from this man?

Cause he’ll start a world war while he is sitting on the can!

Tweet commotion!

Tweet commotion!

Viewpoint

