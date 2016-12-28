Law over politics

From an editorial Wednesday in the Fayetteville Observer:
Jim Ammons and Claire Hill just did the right thing. We hope their action catches on.
Ammons is senior resident Superior Court judge in Fayetteville. Hill is a Superior Court judge here as well. Both recently changed their voter registration from Democrat to unaffiliated.
Ammons said he made the jump because as society has become more politically polarized, “I have come to believe that for me, at least, I should not be affiliated with any political party.”
Their registration change comes as the General Assembly presses to politicize judicial elections, pushing to require the ballots in many judicial races to indicate party affiliation.
Hill says, “I did it because it’s a nonpartisan race.” And that’s exactly what a judgeship should be: impartial and untainted by politics.
But given legislative pressure to politicize judicial races, Ammons and Hill have done what they need to do to maintain the integrity of the legal system.
We hope other judges join them.
