Laugh AttacksHumorists’ comments on politics and public affairs

Netflix began streaming a biopic of President Obama called ‘Barry.’ They’ll also air a documentary about Trump’s presidential win called ‘Barely.’
Seth Meyers
“President Obama recently said that he and Donald Trump most likely have different definitions of political correctness. And just as likely, different spellings.”
“The price of gold increased today after falling to its lowest level in almost a year. Which can only mean one thing — Trump is remodeling his bathroom.”
“According to a recent study, Pokémon Go players have collectively walked 5.7 billion miles while using the app. They've walked everywhere except into a job interview.”
JIMMY FALLON
“Apple’s new operating system gets rid of the feature that tells you how much battery time you have left on your laptop. People will have no idea they’re about to lose power. Or as Democrats put it, ‘Been there.’ ”
“Facebook is testing a new group phone call feature that will let you talk on the phone with up to 50 friends at once. If you want to try it, you go to Facebook, you click on ‘Features,’ and then select ‘Living Nightmare.’ ”
“NBC is launching an all-Olympic channel next year. It will feature the Summer Games, the Winter Games, and two years of commercials in between.”
CONAN O’BRIEN
“So far Donald Trump’s cabinet picks have a net worth of over $14 billion. So hopefully, Trump’s plan to balance the budget involves calling a meeting and then just passing the hat around.”
“It’s rumored that the iPhone 8 will have a curved screen made by Samsung. The screen wasn’t meant to be curved, that’s just the shape it melted into when it caught fire.”
“Trump said that after the election, he didn’t call Bill Clinton, but, ‘Bill Clinton called me.’ Clinton said, ‘Actually, I was calling for Melania and he answered the phone.’ ”
“A study has confirmed that eating less increases your lifespan. The study goes on to advise the residents of Wisconsin to get their affairs in order.”
