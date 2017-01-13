Laugh AttacksHumorists’ comments on politics and public affairs

CNN reports that the Russians have disgusting and damaging information about Donald Trump. Apparently, the Russian report on Trump contains ‘everything we already know.’
Conan O’Brien
“Republican Senator Rand Paul said that he will introduce a GOP replacement plan for Obamacare. The new comprehensive health initiative will be called ‘Don’t Get Sick.’ ”
“It’s being reported Yahoo might be changing its name to Altaba. The announcement was made so people could get a jump start on saying, ‘You’re still using Altaba?’ ”
“A man has finally been arrested for changing the famous Hollywood sign to read ‘Hollyweed.’ In other words, we’re punishing the first stoner in the world to actually show some initiative.”
JIMMY FALLON
“President Obama gave his farewell address in Chicago and thousands of people waited outside in freezing temperatures to get tickets. Now those people have a week to get over their pneumonia before they lose their health insurance.”
“Rumors are circulating that Hillary Clinton could run for mayor of New York City later this year. While Bill could run to be the next ‘Naked Cowboy’ in Times Square.”
“Hillary and Bill Clinton announced that they are going to attend Donald Trump’s inauguration next Friday. Trump was really excited when he heard because they’re the first celebrities that said they’ll actually go.”
“Even more awkward, she’s sitting right next to Putin.”
SETH MEYERS
“Eric Trump recently said that the Trump Organization will ‘probably not’ pursue business deals in Russia in the next few years. They’ll also ‘probably not’ tell us if they do.”
“Sixty-three billion messages were sent this New Year’s Eve on the messaging service WhatsApp. And most of them read, ‘Are you watching Mariah Carey?’ ”
