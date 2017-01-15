Corporate crimes are done by individuals

From an editorial in the Los Angeles Times on Friday:
Volkswagen’s indefensible meddling with vehicle emissions to circumvent U.S. environmental standards has cost the international car maker billions of dollars in settlements, fines and lost sales. Now the Justice Department has taken a new, welcome step and indicted six high-level VW employees on conspiracy and fraud charges. Some are accused of overseeing the development of diesel engines equipped with “defeat devices” – software that could tell the car to increase emissions controls when it detected that the car was being tested. Others allegedly covered up the scheme by destroying emails and taking other steps to deter regulators from uncovering the truth.
We hope this isn’t just a one-off prosecution. For too long the Justice Department has focused on fining corporations caught in illegal acts, often agreeing to settlements in which the corporation admits no guilt. As a result, the consequences for the company are limited to fines ultimately paid by insurers, absorbed by shareholders or passed along to customers. Rarely is an individual held criminally liable. That isn’t much of a disincentive for those who would cheat or swindle.
A jury will decide the fate of the VW employees. But in this and other cases, the Justice Department must continue to ferret out the individuals responsible and not let corporations essentially buy their way out of justice.
