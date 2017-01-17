My one hope about Donald Trump

Seven days before Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 46th President of the United States, the Ringling Brothers Barnum and Bailey Circus announced it is shutting down.
Could there be any greater irony?
There’s a new circus in America – and the Big Top is at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.
The weekend before his inauguration the Ringmaster was a busy man. He had to fire a few shots of his trusty Twitter at civil rights icon John Lewis. Trump didn’t like Lewis suggesting his election wasn’t legitimate because of Russian hacking. If Lewis had questioned Trump’s legitimacy based on his place of birth would it have been fair game?
Trump also had to get off another shot at Saturday Night Live. “Not funny ... terrible ... really bad Television,” Trump complained. For being such a busy man, he seems to have time to watch a lot of not funny, terrible, really bad television.
There were non-Twitter hijinks, too. Trump used his first formal news conference in months to single out a CNN reporter for a lashing over Fake News. That Buzz Feed won the competition to see who in the media could handle the Trump “dossier” most irresponsibly, not CNN, and that the reporter at the press conference wasn’t the one who broke the story in the first place, mattered not.
This typical Trumpian swirl the weekend before he becomes president called to mind the parroting among the Talk Show Host Wing of the Republican Party 16 years ago. George W. Bush had chosen Dick Cheney as his vice-president, the selection heralded for its gravitas.
“The grown-ups are back in charge,” we were told over and over again. “The adults are moving back to the White House.”
For decades, Donald Trump has been pervasive in our culture, and over that time has shown tremendous integrity. Not in the “highly principled” sense of the word, but in his steadfast trueness to himself. From the Larry King and Howard Stern Shows, to videos for Bobby Brown and the Playboy centerfolds, from Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous to Celebrity Apprentice, to Saturday Night Live and Twitter, Donald Trump has always been consumed with himself to the point of egomaniacal gluttony.
Friday at noon that same man will stand at the U.S. Capitol, place his hand on a Bible and swear to undertake one of the weightiest challenges known to man: to faithfully execute the office of President of the United States, and to preserve, protect, and defend our Constitution. To live up to that oath and achieve its objectives demands the office holder put everything and everyone else first.
Can Donald Trump possibly put anyone and anything else first?
Oddly, perhaps, this is where I find my one thread of hope in the Trump presidency.
Having won the GOP nomination, even having won the election, now has no meaning for Trump. Addicts live not off their last fix, but for their next. The only thing that can satisfy Trump’s imperious ego is to be seen broadly as one of our greatest presidents; a man whose likeness Americans would demand be carved into the Black Hills of South Dakota.
Only the pursuit of his own self blasted into the side of a mountain could compel the Trump ego to humbly surrender to the greater good.
Observer contributor Keith Larson can be heard weekdays 9-11 a.m. on TheLarsonPage.com
Comments