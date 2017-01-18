Pittenger: Dodd-Frank chokes banks; here’s a better way

The dichotomy in views of the proper role of government could not be more apparent than through the lens of the Dodd-Frank Act, President Obama’s financial bailout bill. Despite the law’s proven stranglehold on economic growth, Democrats continue to vehemently defend its 400 new promulgated regulations over the financial system, indubitable absence of accountability for the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, and protections which enshrine “too big to fail” banks.
Those of us who subscribe to free market principles, with reasonable guidelines and restraints, attest to the albatross of Dodd-Frank, which has impeded access to capital and credit for small businesses and entrepreneurs, the lifeblood of our economy and job creation. Let’s examine the facts:
▪
In 2010, there were more than 7,093 community banks nationwide; now, after Dodd-Frank, we have only 5,521 open for business, a major loss for small towns in America.
▪ North Carolina has been hit particularly hard, losing more than 40 percent of our banks over the past seven years.
The severe decline of community-chartered banks stems directly from compliance costs created by Dodd-Frank. Community banks are under the same stringent loan requirements of major international banks. The “big brother” approach from the federal government has deterred community banks from loaning on their own merit, bound to the same rigid requirements of the large international institutions.
Government micromanagement has caused basic financial services to become less accessible to small businesses and lower-income Americans. Dodd-Frank has effectively enhanced the reach and empowerment of autocratic bank regulators, as it has diminished the opportunity and access to credit for consumers. The net effect has contributed to the only post-World War II economy of a president that has not achieved three percent economic growth, with low-income, minority individuals experiencing the least economic growth.
Republicans have offered an alternative. The Financial CHOICE Act, which I cosponsored, enhances U.S. market resiliency and promotes economic growth through appropriate and effective regulation. The CHOICE Act takes taxpayers off the hook for bank bailouts, creates more accountability for federal bureaucrats, and engenders a responsible regulatory environment conducive to economic growth.
U.S. Rep. Robert Pittenger, R-N.C., serves on the House Financial Services Committee.
Correction
A column on Wednesday’s editorial page misstated how many presidents there have been. Donald Trump will be the 45th.
Comments