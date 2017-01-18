A win on EpiPen

From an editorial in the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Saturday:
The clamor over the cost of Mylan’s EpiPen has generated a reaction in the health care market. The CVS pharmacy chain announced last week that it will sell a competing product for much less than the EpiPen. That’s great news for those with dangerous allergies. It’s also a notable development because of how the market responded to public pressure.
The chain is selling a two-pack of the Adrenaclick generic for $109.99, whereas CVS sells the EpiPen for $649.99 for a two-pack and Mylan’s generic version for $339.99 per two-pack. Mylan has been widely criticized for increasing the EpiPen’s cost by 500 percent in recent years.
In announcing the availability and special pricing of the Adrenaclick generic CVS cited the “urgent need” and public demand for a lower-costing alternative to the EpiPen. CVS and the Adrenaclick generic’s maker were savvy enough to try to fill a niche. But would they have acted so quickly without the public pressure? CVS noted that “millions … were active in social media searching for a solution.” More outrage about overpriced drugs could bring more sensible prices in the future.
Battling the health care system can be tougher than fighting city hall. This time, consumers prevailed.
