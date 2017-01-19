Public schools failed my son, and others

How interesting to see the opinion piece from the head of Fletcher School, Brent Betit, “Support children who learn differently” juxtaposed with the Observer’s opinion piece, “Why we’re worried about public schools” in Tuesday’s paper.
I do not know Mr. Betit but I do know Fletcher School. My dyslexic son attended this excellent private school for gifted children who “learn differently” in 4th, 5th and 6th grade in the mid-1990s. The tuition was high and the financial sacrifice was huge. Still, I was thrilled my child was accepted into a school that believed in him and saw his potential. What a difference private school made in his life!
It’s not like I didn’t give public schools a chance (kindergarten through 3rd grade) to do the right thing. I did. So did the taxpayers. However, public schools never believed in my son. They refused to see his potential or use the money received on his behalf to “spark innovation.” He was not provided with a free and appropriate public education as the law requires. There are loopholes in the law that allow and even encourage this to happen to children who learn differently.
So forgive my indignation but your moral outrage over the possibility that charter schools and private schools may potentially misappropriate taxpayer/voucher money is naive. Do you honestly believe public schools aren’t doing this?
In the 1990s, my son’s public school received up to $4,500 a year in additional tax dollars in order to help him succeed. What did they do with that money? They funneled it into a central pot for exceptional children. A pot with a strong bent toward AIG (academically and intellectually gifted) programs. Programs my son was not permitted to participate in because of his learning difference. Never mind his high I.Q., we were told by public school personnel that he would never be able to do challenging written work. (By the way, they were wrong.) Meanwhile, I was paying $35 per hour – over $105 each week – to a private reading specialist for my son three times a week because the public schools did nothing significant to support him.
My story is not unique. This happens to dyslexics in public schools all the time, all across America. It was never about helping my son. It was all about the money.
So pardon me for liking the idea of school choice and school vouchers. If schools do not meet the needs of their students, parents should be able to pull their children out, place them elsewhere and take their tax dollars with them. Public or private, the schools will fail instead of the children. No undermining necessary.
It’s past time to be worried about public schools not because of the money that may potentially be lost to them but because of the student potential they have already lost and continue to lose.
Mullis lives in Indian Trail. She tutored at Fletcher School in 2014-15.
Comments