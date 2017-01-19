Obama’s clemency for Chelsea Manning only sets back justice

From a Bloomberg View editorial:
Chelsea Manning is getting out of prison in a few months, but the effects of President Obama’s commutation of her sentence will last far longer. In this case, Obama made a serious error of judgment.
Proponents of clemency for Manning, the former U.S. Army intelligence analyst convicted in 2013 of leaking classified material, make plenty of reasonable arguments: Her 35-year sentence was far longer than that of most other leakers; she felt she was serving the cause of justice; she stood trial and accepted her sentence, unlike National Security Agency leaker Edward Snowden; she showed repentance; and she suffered mental torment while behind bars.
But these arguments misunderstand the difference between military justice and its civilian counterpart. Like all service members, Manning had taken an oath to defend the country, which she voluntarily broke when she released more than 700,000 files, some of which endangered Americans abroad and foreigners cooperating with counterterrorism efforts. Given the scale of her crime, her repentance counts for little.
Obama has drawn a line between “bad” and “not so bad” leakers.
