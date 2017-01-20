Laugh Attacks: Humorists’ comments on politics and public affairs

Donald Trump said he has a replacement for Obamacare that will provide insurance for everybody. Yeah, it’s called move to Canada.
Conan O’Brien
“In a tweet, Donald Trump compared the way he’s been treated to Nazi Germany. Which is unfair, because everyone knows Hitler won his election without the help of the Russians.”
“In his farewell speech, President Obama said being a father to his daughters was his proudest achievement. In response, Donald Trump said being a father to his daughter is the reason he’s not allowed to date her.”
“Trump has named 72-year-old Rudy Giuliani to be his adviser on cybersecurity. Trump explained, ‘I’m not up to speed on the latest technology, so I wanted to get somebody two years older.’ ”
JIMMY FALLON
“Donald Trump’s inaugural committee actually encouraged protesters to show up on Friday, saying, quote, ‘We’ll give you cookies and Kool-Aid.’ Then Republicans in Congress were like, ‘Actually, we drank all the Kool-Aid.’ ”
“Obama offered to leave behind the swing set that he had installed for his kids so that Trump’s grandkids could use it, but Trump turned him down. Trump said he’ll be building a bigger, better swing set and he’s going to make the kids pay for it.”
“The big story right now is the new report claiming that Russia has enough embarrassing material on Donald Trump to blackmail him. On the other hand, so does anyone who follows Trump on Twitter.”
“The ‘20/20’ special on Trump’s inauguration has forced ABC to push back its premieres of ‘Scandal’ and ‘How to Get Away With Murder.’ Yeah, to make room for the special about Trump called ‘Scandal and How to Get Away With Murder.’ ”
STEPHEN COLBERT
“Trump might want to get his popularity up. He’s got the lowest approval rating of any incoming president in modern history. But, hey, it’s not a popularity contest. And neither was the election.”
