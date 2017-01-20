What U.S. can learn from Canada on education

Given to 15-year-olds around the world every three years, the Program for International Student Assessment (PISA) test ranks 72 countries in reading, science and math.
The test has its critics, particularly in how students are selected for or excluded from testing. Many countries have narrowed their curricula and teach only what is tested. Furthermore, experts claim that the test items and their administration are flawed.
This past December the newest results were released and showed what they always show – that affluent students perform better than poor students.
That’s why comparing different countries is tricky. Finland, with a child poverty rate of 5 percent, posts high PISA scores year after year. In the United States, middle class and wealthy students score high, too. However, UNICEF estimates a third of American children live in poverty. When their scores are averaged with their better-off peers, the national ranking declines. (Although on a hopeful note, the scores of socio-economically disadvantaged American children have risen significantly in the past 10 years.)
A new research and policy brief from the Stanford Center for Opportunity Policy in Education (SCOPE) titled “Privatization or Public Investment in Education?” gives a useful way to make international comparisons of PISA scores. Rather than compare Finland to, say, the U.S., SCOPE compares countries that are demographically similar, such as Finland and Sweden, or the U.S. and Canada.
Finland focuses on equity and teacher professionalism, a push begun in the 1970s. Finnish teachers are highly educated, respected and compensated as well as other professionals. The driving principles behind the Finnish education system are creativity, “joy in learning” and equity. To achieve this, Finns invest in wraparound health, preschool, parenting and employment services to ensure that all children come to school equally prepared to learn. Private schools are rare. Public education is a valued community asset.
Until the 1990s, Sweden also had a public investment model of education. Then, during a recession the Swedish government cut education funding. It adopted the same kinds of reforms we have in America, including high-stakes tests, an emphasis on competition and an active push to privatize education.
As market forces replaced public investment, student performance on the PISA went into freefall, with Swedish students now scoring below the international average and Swedish teachers reporting the lowest level of job satisfaction on several international surveys.
Likewise, Canada saw the same deleterious effects of privatizing education in the 1990s when Prime Minister Mike Harris deregulated education. Vouchers for private schools, cuts to public education, reducing wraparound supports for struggling students and tax credits to expand school choice backfired badly. Literacy rates fell. Math scores plummeted, as did high school graduation rates.
In 2003, a new government reversed course and made a commitment to turning away from privatization. Working closely with teacher unions and parents in planning and implementing policy, the government has tracked significant increases in test scores and graduation rates.
Both Finland – which is small and relatively homogeneous – and Canada – which is, like the U.S., vast and diverse – see public education as a common good rather than a market to exploit for private gain. Their schools flourish because of that commitment to public education.
Ninety percent of American children attend public schools. If we want to improve their education, we should be doing the things successful countries do: focusing on equity and the well-being of children, engaging the community in policy making, investing in teaching as a profession and using accountability measures such as testing in appropriate ways.
Kay McSpadden teaches high school English in York, S.C.
