A wildlife slaughter

From a Jan. 17 editorial in the Chicago Tribune:
As the Trump administration shapes its environmental policies, we hope the newcomers to Washington will resolve this paradox: The American taxpayer spends billions of dollars every year for the benefit of wild animals, fish and birds, including some of our most beloved species. So it may come as a surprise that the public also has to pay for the killing of such creatures on a mass scale.
That animal category includes coyotes, of which the Department of Agriculture killed more than 75,000 in 2013, along with 866 bobcats, 3,700 foxes, 12,186 prairie dogs, 419 black bears and three eagles, using methods such as shooting, poisoning and trapping. In all, it killed more than 4 million animals that year – about 11,000 per day.
Some of the culling is needed – to control nonnative pests such as feral hogs, to eliminate the danger posed by birds at airports, and to stop the spread of rabies. But a lot of the killing is a favor to ranchers, eliminating predators that sometimes feed on unguarded sheep and cattle, and to farmers, rescuing their crops.
The program operates under an agency called Wildlife Services. With greater public awareness of environmental issues, the agency likely has to change its ways. We hope the Trump administration jump-starts a reduction in this widespread waste of money and wildlife.
